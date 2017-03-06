Well-travelled striker Nicklas Bendtner leaves Nottingham Forest to join Norwegian side Rosenborg on a permanent deal.

Nicklas Bendtner has left Championship outfit Nottingham Forest to join Norwegian side Rosenborg on a permanent deal.

Bendtner only joined Forest last September after his contract at Wolfsburg was terminated, but the Danish international is on the move once again as he heads for Rosenborg ahead of the start of their season in April.

"Nottingham Forest can confirm that striker Nicklas Bendtner has left the club to join Norwegian side Rosenborg for an undisclosed fee. Everyone at Nottingham Forest would like to thank Nicklas for his efforts and wish him well for the future," read a statement on Forest's official website.

The 29-year-old leaves Forest having only managed two goals in 17 appearances for the second-tier club.

Rosenborg will become Bendtner's seventh professional club since making his Arsenal debut during the 2005-06 Premier League season.