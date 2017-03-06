New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Nicklas Bendtner leaves Nottingham Forest for Rosenborg

Arsenal's Danish striker Nicklas Bendtner awaits kick off during during the League Cup football match between West Bromwich Albion and Arsenal at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich on September 25, 2013
© Getty Images
Well-travelled striker Nicklas Bendtner leaves Nottingham Forest to join Norwegian side Rosenborg on a permanent deal.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 6, 2017 at 21:59 UK

Nicklas Bendtner has left Championship outfit Nottingham Forest to join Norwegian side Rosenborg on a permanent deal.

Bendtner only joined Forest last September after his contract at Wolfsburg was terminated, but the Danish international is on the move once again as he heads for Rosenborg ahead of the start of their season in April.

"Nottingham Forest can confirm that striker Nicklas Bendtner has left the club to join Norwegian side Rosenborg for an undisclosed fee. Everyone at Nottingham Forest would like to thank Nicklas for his efforts and wish him well for the future," read a statement on Forest's official website.

The 29-year-old leaves Forest having only managed two goals in 17 appearances for the second-tier club.

Rosenborg will become Bendtner's seventh professional club since making his Arsenal debut during the 2005-06 Premier League season.

A general view of The City Ground prior to the npower Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Bristol City at The City Ground on April 7, 2012
Read Next:
Worrall, Yates sign new Forest deals
>
View our homepages for Nicklas Bendtner, Football
Your Comments
More Nottingham Forest News
Arsenal's Danish striker Nicklas Bendtner awaits kick off during during the League Cup football match between West Bromwich Albion and Arsenal at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich on September 25, 2013
Nicklas Bendtner leaves Nottingham Forest for Rosenborg
 Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
Leeds United boss Garry Monk attracting interest from Championship trio?
 A general view of The City Ground prior to the npower Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Bristol City at The City Ground on April 7, 2012
Nottingham Forest duo Joe Worrall, Ryan Yates sign new deals
Forest appoint Gary Brazil, Jack LesterRowett: 'Forest job wasn't right for me'Liverpool hope to beat Man Utd to starlet?Bruce: 'McCormack must apologise to teammates'Clough: 'Burton stay a matter of principle'
McCormack glad to be away from VillaMcCormack explains Villa gate troubleNottingham Forest sign Gboly AriyibiRoss McCormack makes Forest loan switchForest sign Bolton striker Zach Clough
> Nottingham Forest Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle35244769294076
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton35218658312771
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield3420594539665
4Leeds UnitedLeeds352041149351464
5Reading35196104946363
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds351871047341361
7Fulham341511859401956
8Norwich CityNorwich35157136053752
9Preston North EndPreston351410114744352
10Derby CountyDerby35149123832651
11Barnsley35148135350350
12Cardiff CityCardiff35137154851-346
13Aston Villa351112123538-345
14Brentford34128145149244
15Ipswich TownIpswich351013123643-743
16Queens Park RangersQPR35127163949-1043
17Birmingham CityBirmingham351110143752-1543
18Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest35117174958-940
19Burton Albion35910163447-1337
20Blackburn RoversBlackburn3499163950-1136
21Wolverhampton WanderersWolves3398164046-635
22Bristol City3597194452-834
23Wigan AthleticWigan35710183041-1131
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3545263279-4717
> Full Version
 