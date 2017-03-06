A report claims that Wolfsburg full-back Ricardo Rodriguez turns down the chance to join Paris Saint-Germain as he holds out for a move to Inter Milan.

Wolfsburg full-back Ricardo Rodriguez has reportedly turned down the chance to join Paris Saint-Germain as he holds out for a move to Inter Milan at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

The Switzerland international has been linked with a move away from Wolfsburg over the last couple of seasons, and it had been claimed that Arsenal and Chelsea wanted the left-back in the January transfer window.

According to Calciomercato.com, PSG have made an approach to sign the defender in recent weeks, but the French champions were informed that the Swiss only wants to join Inter.

The 24-year-old moved to Wolfsburg from Zurich in the summer of 2012 and is fast closing in on 200 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit.

Rodriguez has a release clause in the region of £20m.