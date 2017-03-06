New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Ricardo Rodriguez 'rejects Paris Saint-Germain for Inter Milan'

Ricardo Rodriguez scores from the penalty spot during the Champions League quarter-final between Wolfsburg and Real Madrid on April 6, 2016
© AFP
A report claims that Wolfsburg full-back Ricardo Rodriguez turns down the chance to join Paris Saint-Germain as he holds out for a move to Inter Milan.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 6, 2017 at 21:04 UK

Wolfsburg full-back Ricardo Rodriguez has reportedly turned down the chance to join Paris Saint-Germain as he holds out for a move to Inter Milan at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

The Switzerland international has been linked with a move away from Wolfsburg over the last couple of seasons, and it had been claimed that Arsenal and Chelsea wanted the left-back in the January transfer window.

According to Calciomercato.com, PSG have made an approach to sign the defender in recent weeks, but the French champions were informed that the Swiss only wants to join Inter.

The 24-year-old moved to Wolfsburg from Zurich in the summer of 2012 and is fast closing in on 200 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit.

Rodriguez has a release clause in the region of £20m.

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian defender Marquinhos (L) vies with Real Madrid's Spanish midfielder Isco during the UEFA Champions League football match Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Real Madrid, on October 21, 2015 at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
Read Next:
Agent: 'No movement in Marquinhos talks'
>
View our homepages for Ricardo Rodriguez, Football
Your Comments
More Wolfsburg News
Ricardo Rodriguez scores from the penalty spot during the Champions League quarter-final between Wolfsburg and Real Madrid on April 6, 2016
Ricardo Rodriguez 'rejects Paris Saint-Germain for Inter Milan'
 Arsenal's Freddie Ljungberg celebrates scoring the opening goal of the FA Cup final against Liverpool on May 12, 2001
Freddie Ljungberg leaves Arsenal to take up Wolfsburg coaching role
 Bayern Munich caretaker coach Andries Jonker prior to kick-off against Eintracht Frankfurt in their Bundesliga match on April 23, 2011
Andries Jonker 'surprised' by Wolfsburg approach
Arsenal academy manager becomes Wolfsburg bossEverton sign Wolfsburg wingerWolfsburg teenager to sign for Villa?Fulham manager a target for Wolfsburg?Chelsea 'tracking German teenager'
Report: Rodriguez wants Inter Milan movePalace keen on Rennes winger Ntep?Julian Draxler completes PSG switchChelsea beat Arsenal to Rodriguez signing?Draxler 'in Paris to complete PSG move'
> Wolfsburg Homepage
More Inter Milan News
Ricardo Rodriguez scores from the penalty spot during the Champions League quarter-final between Wolfsburg and Real Madrid on April 6, 2016
Ricardo Rodriguez 'rejects Paris Saint-Germain for Inter Milan'
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Antonio Conte admits to homesickness but plays down Inter Milan speculation
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Chelsea 'to offer Antonio Conte new contract to warn off Inter Milan'
Mazzola: 'Sanchez would be perfect for Inter'Inter 'planning move for homesick Conte'Medel calls on Sanchez to join InterAgent: 'Chelsea wanted Biabiany'Chelsea 'to send scout to watch Perisic'
Inter issue hands-off warning to Perisic suitorsGabriel Barbosa "very happy" at InterConte 'in line for Chelsea pay rise'Inter consider move for Sergio Aguero?Report: Chelsea boss Conte wanted by Inter
> Inter Milan Homepage
More Paris Saint-Germain News
Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian defender Marquinhos (L) vies with Real Madrid's Spanish midfielder Isco during the UEFA Champions League football match Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Real Madrid, on October 21, 2015 at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
Agent: 'No movement in Marquinhos contract talks'
 Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Paris Saint-Germain 'frontrunners to sign disgruntled Sanchez'
 Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at Anfield on September 10, 2016
Report: Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge on Paris Saint-Germain radar
Rodriguez 'rejects PSG for Inter Milan'PSG's Rabiot: 'I am open to offers'PSG 'tried to offload Angel di Maria'Ibrahimovic 'centre of attention' at PSGWest Ham join race to sign Ballo-Toure?
Giuseppe Marotta doubts Verratti signingDraxler hails "unbelievable night"Emery: 'CL last-16 tie not finished'Verratti plays down Barcelona speculationDi Maria hails 'special' win over Barca
> Paris Saint-Germain Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Bayern Munich23175157134456
2RB Leipzig23154443241949
3Borussia DortmundDortmund23127452252743
4Hoffenheim231011244242041
5Hertha Berlin2311483025537
6Eintracht FrankfurtFrankfurt2310582624235
7FC Koln238963125633
8Freiburg23103103040-1033
9Borussia MonchengladbachBorussia M'bach239592931-232
10Bayer LeverkusenB. Leverkusen2393113638-230
11Mainz 052385103238-629
12Augsburg237792330-728
13Schalke 04Schalke2376102827127
14Werder Bremen2374123043-1325
15Wolfsburg2365122134-1323
16Hamburger SV2365122245-2323
17FC Ingolstadt 04FC Ingolstadt 042353152139-1818
18SV Darmstadt 982333171545-3012
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 