Agent: 'No movement in Marquinhos contract talks'

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian defender Marquinhos (L) vies with Real Madrid's Spanish midfielder Isco during the UEFA Champions League football match Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Real Madrid, on October 21, 2015 at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
The agent of Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Marquinhos says that negotiations with the French champions over a new contract for his client have stalled.
By , European Football Editor
Last Updated: Monday, March 6, 2017 at 20:24 UK

The agent of Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Marquinhos has revealed that negotiations with the French champions over a new contract for his client have stalled.

Marquinhos, 22, was strongly linked with a move to Barcelona last summer, but the defender ultimately remained in Paris, and has made 33 appearances in all competitions for his French club this season.

It had been thought that the Brazilian would pen a fresh deal in the latter stages of 2016, but contact talks stalled and according to Marquinhos's agent Giuliano Bertolucci, negotiations remain at a standstill.

"Marquinhos has not yet renewed. Five months ago we did not negotiate with PSG. The renegotiation is stopped," Bertolucci told Mundo Deportivo. "The PSG president never wanted to negotiate the player's exit and the two clubs failed to reach an agreement. He did not want to negotiate with Barca or any other club."

Marquinhos current deal with PSG is due to expire in the summer of 2019.

Adrien Rabiot nudges his side into the lead during the Champions League quarter-final between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City on April 6, 2016
PSG's Rabiot: 'I am open to offers'
