West Ham United 'to open Pedro Obiang talks in summer'

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye tussles with West Ham United's Pedro Obiang during their Premier League clash at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
A report claims that West Ham United will begin contract talks with Pedro Obiang at the end of the season.
West Ham United will reportedly begin contract talks with Pedro Obiang at the end of the season.

The midfielder joined the Hammers from Sampdoria in June 2015 and has developed into a key player at the London Stadium, making 19 Premier League appearances during the 2016-17 campaign.

Last month, it was claimed that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was considering a summer move for the 24-year-old, but according to Sky Sports News, West Ham plan to open talks with Obiang once the current season has been completed.

The Spanish-born midfielder has just two years left to run on his current West Ham contract.

Obiang is in the West Ham XI for Monday night's Premier League clash at home to Chelsea.

