Joel Robles is unconcerned about suggestions that Everton are looking to sign a new goalkeeper, claiming that he is more than happy to continue battling for his spot.

Joel Robles has insisted that he is "very happy" at Everton and is hopeful of signing a new deal at Goodison Park ahead of next season.

The 26-year-old has been the Toffees' first-choice keeper since replacing Maarten Stekelenburg between the sticks in December, starting 10 league games in succession.

Reports in the English press recently suggested that Koeman is still on the lookout for a new goalkeeper, however, with Sunderland ace Jordan Pickford said to be among his top targets to come on board in the summer.

Robles will soon enter the final 12 months of his current terms on Merseyside, but he has no thoughts about leaving to join another club.

"I feel great at the club," he told IBTimesUK. "I want to stay here as many years as possible. Everton is like a home for me after four seasons. The people of Liverpool are very friendly. I am very happy with my teammates and in the club. My contract will expire next season but I'm not worried.

"We have not spoken about anything yet but my first choice will be [to stay] at Everton. I have it very clear and I will not leave until the club tell me that they don't want me here. If they tell me that I will pack the suitcases and leave but I have very clear that priority is to stay at Everton.

"Every transfer windows there are rumours about new goalkeepers coming. When Tim [Howard] was here, they said that three new keepers were going to come. Now that I am here it's is the same. Every transfer window is the same story. I just do my job and when I see those things I smile."

Robles joined Everton from Atletico Madrid in 2013 to link up with his former Wigan Athletic manager Roberto Martinez.