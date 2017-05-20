Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Saturday morning's headlines:

Tony Pulis confident of Darren Fletcher stay

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis is confident that Darren Fletcher will agree a new deal with the club before his current contract expires this summer. Read more.

Ryan Sessegnon 'top of Liverpool wishlist'

Liverpool reportedly place Fulham full-back Ryan Sessegnon at the top of their transfer wishlist, ahead of the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Timo Werner and Naby Keita. Read more.

Olivier Giroud 'considering Arsenal exit'

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud is reportedly ready to leave the club in order to improve his chances of being named in France's squad for the 2018 World Cup. Read more.

David Stockdale 'turns down new Brighton & Hove Albion deal'

Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper David Stockdale reportedly turns down a contract offer from the newly-promoted Seagulls, despite his current deal expiring this summer. Read more.

Alexandre Lacazette to leave Lyon this summer

Reported Arsenal and Liverpool target Alexandre Lacazette confirms that he will leave Lyon this summer, but identifies Atletico Madrid as his preferred destination. Read more.

Manchester United sign Espanyol wonderkid Arnau Puigmal

Manchester United reportedly agree a deal to sign 16-year-old midfielder Arnau Puigmal from Espanyol when the transfer window reopens. Read more.

Tom Heaton "more than happy" to remain at Burnley

Tom Heaton says that he has "got a hunger for more" after playing his part in Burnley's Premier League survival and earning a call-up to the England squad. Read more.

Wolverhampton Wanderers release Mike Williamson, James Henry

Wolverhampton Wanderers announce that defender Mike Williamson and midfielder James Henry will be released this summer. Read more.

Atletico Madrid join race for Aston Villa wideman Jordan Amavi?

A report claims that Atletico Madrid have joined Marseille and Napoli in showing an interest in Aston Villa ace Jordan Amavi. Read more.

Liverpool fall short with £64m bid for striker Kylian Mbappe?

AS Monaco teen sensation Kylian Mbappe was reportedly the subject of a big-money offer from Liverpool, which the French club were quick to knock back. Read more.

Ben Gibson undecided on Middlesbrough future

Ben Gibson is confident that he has shown enough this season to prove his worth in the Premier League, but could yet remain at Middlesbrough next season. Read more.

Middlesbrough agree deal to sign Enes Mahmutovic

Middlesbrough agree a deal to sign 19-year-old Luxembourg international defender Enes Mahmutovic from Fola Esch. Read more.

Brighton & Hove Albion agree deal to sign Pascal Gross

Brighton & Hove Albion make their first signing since winning promotion to the Premier League, agreeing a four-year deal for Ingolstadt midfielder Pascal Gross. Read more.

David Moyes sets £30m price tag on Jordan Pickford

Sunderland manager David Moyes says that it will take a "really, really big offer" for them to consider selling goalkeeper Jordan Pickford this summer. Read more.

Ronald Koeman not confident about Ross Barkley future

Everton manager Ronald Koeman admits that he is not confident about the prospect of Ross Barkley signing a new contract at the club. Read more.

Eddie Howe hoping to attract big-name players

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe believes that his side are now established enough in the Premier League to begin attracting higher calibre signings. Read more.

Eden Hazard 'offered £300,000-a-week deal to stay at Chelsea'

Chelsea are desperate to keep Eden Hazard out of Real Madrid's reach and have offered him a £300,000-a-week deal, according to a report. Read more.

West Ham United activate extension clause in Adrian contract

West Ham United goalkeeper Adrian is now under contract at the club until 2019, but Alvaro Arbeloa will be on his way out in the summer after just one season in London. Read more.

Arsene Wenger: 'Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez committed to Arsenal'

Arsene Wenger claims that the commitment of Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez 'cannot be questioned', as Arsenal's star men prepare to enter the final year of their deals. Read more.

Mark Hughes not willing to sell goalkeeper Lee Grant

Stoke City boss Mark Hughes claims that all top clubs need "two outstanding goalkeepers", outlining his intention to keep hold of Lee Grant. Read more.

Mark Hughes 'frustrated' by talks over Bruno Martins Indi deal

Mark Hughes reveals that Stoke City have so far been unable to reach an agreement with Porto over a permanent deal for Bruno Martins Indi. Read more.

Report: Manchester United prioritise Jan Oblak signing

Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak is the goalkeeper Manchester United want to replace David de Gea should the Spaniard depart for Real Madrid, according to a report. Read more.