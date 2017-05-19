New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United sign Espanyol wonderkid Arnau Puigmal

A general view of Old Trafford is seen prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on April 4, 2015
© Getty Images
Manchester United reportedly agree a deal to sign 16-year-old midfielder Arnau Puigmal from Espanyol when the transfer window reopens.
Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign teenage midfielder Arnau Puigmal from Espanyol when the transfer window reopens this summer, according to reports in Spain.

Puigmal is regarded by many as one of the brightest up-and-coming talents in Spanish football having impressed for Espanyol's academy side in recent years.

The 16-year-old will move to United as the Red Devils' first signing of the summer, though, having agreed a lucrative deal that will see him join the youth setup in Manchester.

The club have beaten local rivals Manchester City to the Spaniard and are hopeful that Puigmal will be a future first-team player once he has developed through the ranks.

Puigmal had been with Espanyol since the age of nine, joining the club in 2010 and advancing through the age groups.

