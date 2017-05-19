AS Monaco teen sensation Kylian Mbappe was reportedly the subject of a big-money offer from Liverpool, which the French club were quick to knock back.

The France international is understood to be on the radar of a number of European heavyweights after netting 15 times in Ligue 1 to help his side to their first title in 17 years.

Mbappe has also impressed in the Champions League, scoring in five of Monaco's six knockout-stage fixtures, but he has previously hinted that he wants to stay in the Principality for another year.

Spanish publication Marca reports that Liverpool have already tested Les Monegasques' resolve, however, tabling a bid in the region of £64m - nearly double their previous record transfer fee - which fell significantly short of his valuation.

It is claimed that Monaco instead rate the 18-year-old closer to the £86m mark, with Real Madrid the only side likely to pay up in full.