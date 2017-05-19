New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Liverpool fall short with £64m bid for striker Kylian Mbappe?

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
© SilverHub
AS Monaco teen sensation Kylian Mbappe was reportedly the subject of a big-money offer from Liverpool, which the French club were quick to knock back.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, May 19, 2017 at 18:57 UK

Liverpool have been knocked back in their pursuit of AS Monaco's in-demand striker Kylian Mbappe, according to a report.

The France international is understood to be on the radar of a number of European heavyweights after netting 15 times in Ligue 1 to help his side to their first title in 17 years.

Mbappe has also impressed in the Champions League, scoring in five of Monaco's six knockout-stage fixtures, but he has previously hinted that he wants to stay in the Principality for another year.

Spanish publication Marca reports that Liverpool have already tested Les Monegasques' resolve, however, tabling a bid in the region of £64m - nearly double their previous record transfer fee - which fell significantly short of his valuation.

It is claimed that Monaco instead rate the 18-year-old closer to the £86m mark, with Real Madrid the only side likely to pay up in full.

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Read Next:
Kylian Mbappe vows to 'get even better'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Kylian Mbappe, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Liverpool fall short with £64m bid for striker Kylian Mbappe?
 A delighted Simon Mignolet after the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Simon Mignolet: 'Liverpool can cope with European demands'
 A delighted Jurgen Klopp after the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Preview: Liverpool vs. Middlesbrough
Moyes sets £30m price tag on PickfordKlopp: 'CL football not imperative'Klopp earmarks Gerrard as his successorKlopp still unsure on Firmino fitnessKlopp: 'Boro game no different to others'
Allardyce to delay decision over Sakho bidFirmino 'missing from training'Dirk Kuyt announces retirementSuarez once played with swollen anklePalace: 'Money needs to be right in Sakho deal'
> Liverpool Homepage
More AS Monaco News
AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Result: AS Monaco win Ligue 1 title after victory over Saint-Etienne
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Liverpool fall short with £64m bid for striker Kylian Mbappe?
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Kylian Mbappe hints at AS Monaco stay as he vows to 'get even better'
Monaco 'reject big-money Mbappe offer'Nancy on brink of relegation from Ligue 1Wenger keen to secure Lemar signing?Mbappe: 'Monaco proud of run to semis'Jardim "proud" of AS Monaco players
Falcao: 'We weren't clinical enough'Result: Juve ease into Champions League finalLive Commentary: Juventus 2-1 Monaco (4-1 on agg) - as it happenedPreview: Juventus vs. AS MonacoMbappe 'not interested in Man Utd move'
> AS Monaco Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs37258479255483
3Manchester CityMan City37229675393675
4Liverpool372110675423373
5Arsenal37226974433172
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd371715552292366
7Everton3717101061412061
8Southampton371210154147-646
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom37129164249-745
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester37127184762-1543
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3766252864-3624
> Full Version
 