AS Monaco have reportedly turned down an €80m (£68m) offer from a European club for starlet Kylian Mbappe.

The Frenchman has attracted plenty of attention this season having scored 25 goals and creating eight assists in 27 Ligue 1 appearances.

Mbappe also found the back of the net six times in the Champions League, helping the club reach the semi-finals before losing 4-1 on aggregate to Juventus.

According to RMC Sport, Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid are the main contenders for the 18-year-old's signature, and Monaco have already rejected a big-money bid from an unnamed club.

The report adds that Mbappe has not ruled out staying at Monaco for next season as he wants to be guaranteed game time in order to boost his chances of playing at the 2018 World Cup for France.