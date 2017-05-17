AS Monaco claim a 2-0 victory over Saint-Etienne on Wednesday night to claim the Ligue 1 title for the first time since 2000.

AS Monaco have won the 2016-17 Ligue 1 title following their 2-0 victory over Saint-Etienne on Wednesday night.

Leonardo Jardim's charges needed just one point to seal the French championship at the Stade Louis II, and goals from Kylian Mbappe and Valere Germain ensured that the Monegasques got over the line comfortably.

Monaco's title win is their first in 17 years and puts a stop to Paris Saint-Germain's run of consecutive championship triumphs, which has not been allowed to go beyond four.

Alexander Soderlund and Habib Maiga had early efforts for Saint-Etienne as the hosts made a nervous start to the game.

However, 19 minutes in, Radamel Falcao's throughball allowed Mbappe to beat the offside trap, round goalkeeper Stephane Ruffier and slot home his 15th league goal of the season.

Monaco continued to pressure as Mbappe, Falcao and Thomas Lemar all weighed in with chances, but were unable to seal the clinching goal until right at the death.

Germain tapped home Lemar's pass with the last kick of the game to ensure that Monaco recorded their 29th league win of the season and secure a famous title triumph for the club.

Monaco move six points clear of deposed champions PSG and will finish the season with 95 points if they win their last game of the campaign at Rennes on Saturday.