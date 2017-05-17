May 17, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Stade Louis II
2-0
Mbappe (19'), Germain (93')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Result: AS Monaco win Ligue 1 title after victory over Saint-Etienne

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
AS Monaco claim a 2-0 victory over Saint-Etienne on Wednesday night to claim the Ligue 1 title for the first time since 2000.
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 23:02 UK

AS Monaco have won the 2016-17 Ligue 1 title following their 2-0 victory over Saint-Etienne on Wednesday night.

Leonardo Jardim's charges needed just one point to seal the French championship at the Stade Louis II, and goals from Kylian Mbappe and Valere Germain ensured that the Monegasques got over the line comfortably.

Monaco's title win is their first in 17 years and puts a stop to Paris Saint-Germain's run of consecutive championship triumphs, which has not been allowed to go beyond four.

Alexander Soderlund and Habib Maiga had early efforts for Saint-Etienne as the hosts made a nervous start to the game.

However, 19 minutes in, Radamel Falcao's throughball allowed Mbappe to beat the offside trap, round goalkeeper Stephane Ruffier and slot home his 15th league goal of the season.

Monaco continued to pressure as Mbappe, Falcao and Thomas Lemar all weighed in with chances, but were unable to seal the clinching goal until right at the death.

Germain tapped home Lemar's pass with the last kick of the game to ensure that Monaco recorded their 29th league win of the season and secure a famous title triumph for the club.

Monaco move six points clear of deposed champions PSG and will finish the season with 95 points if they win their last game of the campaign at Rennes on Saturday.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1AS MonacoMonaco372953104297592
2Paris Saint-GermainPSG37275582265686
3Nice372211460332777
4Lyon372131375453066
5Marseille3716111056411559
6Bordeaux371513952421058
7NantesNantes37149144051-1151
8Saint-EtienneSt Etienne371214114039150
9Rennes371214113439-550
10GuingampGuingamp37138164553-847
11Toulouse371013143741-443
12Lille37127183747-1043
13Angers37127183849-1143
14Metz371110163971-3241
15Montpellier HSCMontpellier37109184864-1639
16Dijon37812174658-1236
17Caen37106213564-2936
18Lorient37105224369-2635
19Bastia37810192954-2534
20Nancy3788212651-2532
> Full Version
 