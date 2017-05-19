New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Eden Hazard 'offered £300,000-a-week deal to stay at Chelsea'

Chelsea's Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea are desperate to keep Eden Hazard out of Real Madrid's reach and have offered him a £300,000-a-week deal, according to a report.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, May 19, 2017 at 12:48 UK

Chelsea have reportedly offered Eden Hazard a new big-money deal to commit his future to the club, while also promising to build a team around the forward.

The Belgium international has enjoyed another stellar campaign at Stamford Bridge, leading to rumours that he could be lured to Madrid in a world-record transfer.

Blues boss Antonio Conte recently conceded that it is impossible to guarantee the 26-year-old will still be in West London come next season, but the London Evening Standard claims that Chelsea chiefs have now begun the process of tying him down to a longer deal.

Hazard, under contract until 2020, is said to have been offered wages of £300,000 a week to bring him in line with the Premier League's top earner in Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney.

Chelsea are understood to have also opened contract talks with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who has himself been linked with Spanish giants Madrid.

Gareth Bale poses with his winners' medal after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Read Next:
Report: Bale prefers United switch
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Wayne Rooney, Eden Hazard, Antonio Conte, Thibaut Courtois, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea's Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Eden Hazard 'offered £300,000-a-week deal to stay at Chelsea'
 Chelsea's Eden Hazard comes up against PSG midfielder Marco Verratti on February 17, 2015
Chelsea willing to pay £55m for Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Verratti?
 Chelsea's N'Golo Kante in action against Watford during the Premier League match on May 15, 2017
N'Golo Kante: 'Chelsea will try to win everything next season'
Preview: Chelsea vs. SunderlandUnited enter race to sign Nainggolan?Paul Clement: 'I will speak to John Terry'Parish: 'Remy won't return to Palace'Bournemouth to bid £30m for Chelsea pair?
Report: Chelsea begin Courtois talksRuben Loftus-Cheek to request loan move?Arsenal to make bid for Tammy Abraham?Ake: 'I've learned a lot this season'Chelsea to battle Man City for Walker?
> Chelsea Homepage
More Real Madrid News
Jan Oblak for Atletico Madrid on July 22, 2014
Report: Manchester United prioritise Jan Oblak signing
 Zinedine Zidane looks on during the UEFA Champions League match between AS Roma and Real Madrid on February 17, 2016
Live Commentary: Celta Vigo 1-4 Real Madrid - as it happened
 Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring his first during the La Liga game between Deportivo La Coruna and Real Madrid on May 14, 2016
Result: Cristiano Ronaldo brace puts Real Madrid within one point of La Liga title
Hazard 'offered £300,000-a-week deal'Arsenal hoping to sign Danilo?Kylian Mbappe vows to 'get even better'James Collins: 'Bale very happy in Spain'Report: Chelsea begin Courtois talks
Jose Mourinho confident of De Gea stayRodriguez deal to be part-funded by Adidas?Team News: Five changes for Real MadridReport: Bale prefers United switchPreview: Celta Vigo vs. Real Madrid
> Real Madrid Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs37258479255483
3Manchester CityMan City37229675393675
4Liverpool372110675423373
5Arsenal37226974433172
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd371715552292366
7Everton3717101061412061
8Southampton371210154147-646
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom37129164249-745
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester37127184762-1543
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3766252864-3624
> Full Version
 