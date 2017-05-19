Chelsea are desperate to keep Eden Hazard out of Real Madrid's reach and have offered him a £300,000-a-week deal, according to a report.

Chelsea have reportedly offered Eden Hazard a new big-money deal to commit his future to the club, while also promising to build a team around the forward.

The Belgium international has enjoyed another stellar campaign at Stamford Bridge, leading to rumours that he could be lured to Madrid in a world-record transfer.

Blues boss Antonio Conte recently conceded that it is impossible to guarantee the 26-year-old will still be in West London come next season, but the London Evening Standard claims that Chelsea chiefs have now begun the process of tying him down to a longer deal.

Hazard, under contract until 2020, is said to have been offered wages of £300,000 a week to bring him in line with the Premier League's top earner in Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney.

Chelsea are understood to have also opened contract talks with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who has himself been linked with Spanish giants Madrid.