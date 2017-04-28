Antonio Conte admits that his hand may be forced if a record bid is tabled by Real Madrid for Chelsea forward Eden Hazard this summer.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has confessed that he cannot rule out a summer exit for Eden Hazard following mounting speculation that he could be off to Real Madrid.

The Belgium international has once again proved to be a key player in the Blues' latest charge for the Premier League title, finding the net 15 times and assisting five more.

Hazard revealed earlier this week that "there is no sign of a new contract" being signed at Stamford Bridge, only adding to the rumours that he is keen on a switch to Madrid should an offer be tabled.

Conte is aware that the decision could be out of his hands, with both the club's and the player's resolve likely to be tested if Los Blancos offer anything in excess of £100m.

Asked if the 26-year-old will still be a Chelsea player next season, the Italian told reporters: "I think that it's impossible for me to take this responsibility, but not only for Eden but for every single player. In this situation it's the club who have the final decision.

"I don't think that this idea is in the mind of the club [to sell Hazard]. I think we have to improve the team, to reinforce the team. But you know that, in football, there is also the will of the player. The future, I haven't a crystal ball, no."

Hazard, a £32m signing from Lille in 2012, has appeared 37 times for Chelsea in all competitions this season.