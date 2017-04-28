Chelsea boss Antonio Conte reportedly signals his intent to sign Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio in the summer.

Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio has reportedly emerged as one of Chelsea's top transfer targets this summer.

Despite the Blues having the opportunity to win the domestic double in the coming weeks, Antonio Conte is expected to strengthen his squad ahead of the next campaign and it appears that one of his former players is on his radar.

According to The Sun, Chelsea have already seen a £17m rebuffed for the 31-year-old, but Conte is likely to be prepared to meet Juventus's valuation of £25m.

It has been claimed that while Marchisio remains part of Massimiliano Allegri's plans in Turin, the player may be available for transfer if he requires more funds for his own transfer plans.

Marchisio has made a total of 275 appearances for Juventus during his career, but he has only been used on a rotational basis this term.