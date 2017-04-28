Antonio Conte insists that Premier League fixtures should be arranged so that Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur play at the same time in their final three games.

Antonio Conte has questioned the Premier League's decision to stagger the kickoff times of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur during the title run-in.

The Blues have the chance to move seven points clear at the top with victory over Everton on Sunday afternoon, a couple of hours before rivals Spurs take on Arsenal in the late fixture.

It is the second matchday in a row that Chelsea have been given the supposed advantage of playing first, while the reverse was true in the two games prior to that.

Heading into a tense period of the season, Conte believes that both teams should get under way at the same time.

"When you arrive at the last three games, when you see there are two or three teams very close to fight for the title, you have to find a solution not to give advantage for one team or another," he told reporters. "Try and keep it the same hour, the same days to rest."

After this weekend's latest round of fixtures, Chelsea host Middlesbrough on May 8 and Tottenham head to West Ham United three days beforehand.