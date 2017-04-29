Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Saturday morning's headlines:

Antonio Conte: 'Impossible to guarantee Eden Hazard stay'

Antonio Conte admits that his hand may be forced if a record bid is tabled by Real Madrid for Chelsea forward Eden Hazard this summer. Read more.

Joe Hart 'open to joining Manchester United next season'

Joe Hart is reportedly keen to remain in the North-West next season and will therefore push through a move to Manchester United if he is not wanted by Manchester City. Read more.

Jurgen Klopp 'not giving up on signing Real Madrid ace Isco'

Isco is still on Liverpool's radar and the Reds will rival any bids made for the Real Madrid playmaker, according to a report. Read more.

Arsenal reignite interest in AC Milan striker Carlos Bacca?

AC Milan striker Carlos Bacca is said to be a summer transfer target for Arsenal, having also reportedly been on the Gunners' radar in January. Read more.

Report: Youri Tielemans heads Manchester City transfer wishlist

A report claims that Anderlecht midfielder Youri Tielemans is Pep Guardiola's top transfer target, as he looks to bolster his Manchester City side. Read more.

Kenny Miller signs 12-month contract extension at Ibrox

Kenny Miller pens a 12-month extension to his Rangers deal, taking his association with the club to eight years. Read more.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte keen on signing Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio?

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte reportedly signals his intent to sign Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio in the summer. Read more.

Southampton consider move for Malaga striker Sandro Ramirez?

Southampton are reportedly ready to move for Malaga striker Sandro Ramirez during the summer. Read more.

Agent: 'Roberto Pereyra to remain at Watford'

Attacker Roberto Pereyra will not be leaving Watford during the summer transfer window, according to his agent. Read more.

Michail Antonio to remain at West Ham United this summer?

West Ham United will reportedly entertain no offers for midfielder Michail Antonio during the summer transfer window. Read more.

Ronald Koeman unsure about Romelu Lukaku future

Everton manager Ronald Koeman admits that he is unsure whether the club will be able to keep top-scorer Romelu Lukaku at the club this summer. Read more.

Slaven Bilic fuels speculation of Daniel Sturridge move

West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic admits that he is a fan of Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge amid speculation of a possible summer move for the England international. Read more.

Manchester City confident of signing Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker?

Manchester City are reportedly confident of securing the signing of Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker during the summer. Read more.

Paul Lambert: 'I will focus on British signings'

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Paul Lambert hints that he will look for players with experience in British football when he enters the transfer market in the summer. Read more.

Jose Mourinho's son leaves Fulham

Jose Mourinho's 17-year-old son has his Fulham contract terminated by "mutual consent" due to injury. Read more.

Brighton & Hove Albion to move for Liverpool midfielder Kevin Stewart?

Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly keen on signing Liverpool midfielder Kevin Stewart ahead of their first season in the Premier League. Read more.

Dejan Lovren signs new long-term deal at Liverpool

Liverpool announce that defender Dejan Lovren has signed a new long-term contract at Anfield. Read more.