Southampton are reportedly ready to move for Malaga striker Sandro Ramirez during the summer.

Malaga striker Sandro Ramirez has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Southampton.

Due to injury and form, none of Southampton's forwards have reached double figures for the season and manager Claude Puel could strengthen that department during the summer.

According to The Mirror, Ramirez has caught the attention of Puel and his backroom staff and they could be ready to launch a bid for the player in the summer.

The 21-year-old began his career at Barcelona, where he scored seven goals in 32 appearances in all competitions, but he has improved his growing reputation with a productive spell at Malaga.

He has found the back of the bet on 14 occasions in 27 outings, which includes goals against Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.

It has been claimed that Ramirez has a release clause of £5m inserted in his contract.