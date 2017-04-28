New Transfer Talk header

Brighton & Hove Albion to move for Liverpool midfielder Kevin Stewart?

Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly keen on signing Liverpool midfielder Kevin Stewart ahead of their first season in the Premier League.
Liverpool midfielder Kevin Stewart has reportedly emerged as a summer transfer target for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Earlier this month, Chris Hughton's side secured promotion to the Premier League for the first time but while they still have work to do to seal the Championship title, it has allegedly not stopped the Brighton boss from planning ahead.

According to The Telegraph, Hughton wants to sign Stewart, who has remained on the fringes of Jurgen Klopp's squad at Anfield.

The 23-year-old has made nine appearances in all competitions this season, but he has not featured for the Liverpool first team since January 18.

The Merseyside giants reportedly value the player at £10m with Stewart said to be in contention for more involvement next season when Liverpool compete in Europe.

Stewart has a long-term contract at Anfield, too, with his existing deal not due to expire until 2021.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton looks on ahead of the Pre Season Friendly between Crawley Town and Brighton & Hove Albion at the Checkatrade.com Stadium on July 22, 2015
