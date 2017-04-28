Attacker Roberto Pereyra will not be leaving Watford during the summer transfer window, according to his agent.

Agent Sergio Furlan has insisted that attacker Roberto Pereyra will remain at Watford for the next campaign.

Pereyra enjoyed a fine start to his Hornets career after a summer move from Juventus before he sustained a serious knee injury in December.

He is yet to make his return to action, but his representative has said that his Premier League team have no intention of allowing him to leave Vicarage Road.

Furlan told Calciomercato: "I don't think that Roberto will leave Watford. The club doesn't want to let him go, even though he's received different offers from English clubs".

Pereyra has scored two goals from 13 matches in the Premier League.