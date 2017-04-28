West Ham United will reportedly entertain no offers for midfielder Michail Antonio during the summer transfer window.

West Ham United midfielder Michail Antonio has reportedly been informed that he will not be leaving the club during the summer.

Antonio has arguably emerged as the best player for the Hammers in what has generally been a difficult season since their move to the London Stadium, and it has been claimed that he has been offered a double-your-money pay-rise.

However, after deciding against deciding a new deal, it had been reported that clubs could attempt to sign the 27-year-old but it appears that he will not be allowed to seek pastures now.

According to Sky Sports News, a source has informed them that Antonio will be "going nowhere" and the club will not be improving their contract offer.

The player - who cost West Ham a fee of £7m in 2015 - has scored nine times in 29 Premier League appearances this season.