Liverpool have announced that defender Dejan Lovren has signed a new long-term contract at Anfield.

The Croatian international endured a mixed start to his career on Merseyside after signing from Southampton for £20m, but he has since established himself as one of Jurgen Klopp's first-choice centre-backs.

He has made a total of 25 starts in the Premier League this season, and the club have decided to reward his form by extending his stay in the North-West.

The 27-year-old told the club's official website: "I think this is one special day for me and my family. I think I am the happiest guy [in the world] today, it's another dream come true. It was always my dream to stay as long as possible at one club that I love – and that is Liverpool.

"After all that happened in the beginning, in the last two seasons I think I've done better than in the first season. The club has rewarded me, they believed in me and also the fans, and this is what I respect a lot after everything that happened.

"I am pleased with everything and I just want to stay here as long as possible and be a part of this family for many, many years to come."

Lovren has scored four goals in 105 appearances in all competitions since joining Liverpool.