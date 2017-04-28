New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Dejan Lovren signs new long-term deal at Liverpool.

Dejan Lovren in action for Liverpool on October 1, 2016
© SilverHub
Liverpool announce that defender Dejan Lovren has signed a new long-term contract at Anfield.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, April 28, 2017 at 10:12 UK

Liverpool have announced that defender Dejan Lovren has signed a new long-term contract at Anfield.

The Croatian international endured a mixed start to his career on Merseyside after signing from Southampton for £20m, but he has since established himself as one of Jurgen Klopp's first-choice centre-backs.

He has made a total of 25 starts in the Premier League this season, and the club have decided to reward his form by extending his stay in the North-West.

The 27-year-old told the club's official website: "I think this is one special day for me and my family. I think I am the happiest guy [in the world] today, it's another dream come true. It was always my dream to stay as long as possible at one club that I love – and that is Liverpool.

"After all that happened in the beginning, in the last two seasons I think I've done better than in the first season. The club has rewarded me, they believed in me and also the fans, and this is what I respect a lot after everything that happened.

"I am pleased with everything and I just want to stay here as long as possible and be a part of this family for many, many years to come."

Lovren has scored four goals in 105 appearances in all competitions since joining Liverpool.

Dejan Lovren in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Read Next:
Lovren comfortable switching systems
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Dejan Lovren, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Dejan Lovren in action for Liverpool on October 1, 2016
Dejan Lovren signs new long-term deal at Liverpool.
 Dele Alli celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Ian Ayre: 'Dele Alli demanded too much from Liverpool'
 Liverpool's English midfielder Steven Gerrard walks by the pitch before the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, Merseyside on May 16, 2015
Steven Gerrard confirmed as Liverpool Under-18s coach
Lucas tips Gerrard to be coaching successLiverpool 'to reignite Adan interest'Hull plan move for Fenerbahce defender?Napoli consider move for Villa defender?Liverpool's new kit to mark 125th anniversary
Allardyce: 'Sakho injury looks serious'Arsenal 'close to opening Oxlade-Chamberlain talks'Sturridge 'could play before end of season'Liverpool to move for teenage defender?Liverpool willing to pay £50m for Van Dijk?
> Liverpool Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs33228369224774
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City33198663352865
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd331713350242664
6Arsenal32186864402460
7Everton341610860372358
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton32117143944-540
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace34115184654-838
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester33107164154-1337
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough34512172443-1927
20Sunderland3356222659-3321
> Full Version
 