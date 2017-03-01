Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Wednesday morning's headlines:

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte 'ready to offload Michy Batshuayi'

Chelsea are reportedly willing to allow Michy Batshuayi to leave Stamford Bridge after just one season. Read more.

Paul Ince urges Wayne Rooney to rejoin Everton

Former Manchester United favourite Paul Ince advises Wayne Rooney to rejoin Everton. Read more.

West Bromwich Albion in the market for new striker

West Bromwich Albion chairman John Williams reveals that the club are hoping to recruit a new striker. Read more.

Chelsea to renew interest in Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci?

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte is reportedly ready to renew his interest in Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci during the summer. Read more.

Liverpool consider summer move for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Helder Costa?

Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Helder Costa during the summer. Read more.

RB Leipzig show interest in Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo?

Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo is reportedly attracting interest from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig. Read more.

Leicester City keen to sign Stafford Rangers striker Josh Gordon?

Leicester City are reportedly prepared to push through a deal for Stafford Rangers striker Josh Gordon. Read more.

Arsenal, Chelsea 'join chase for Nigerian starlet Henry Onyekuru'

Arsenal and Chelsea reportedly join the race to sign £6m-rated Nigerian youngster Henry Onyekuru from Belgian side Eupen. Read more.

Thibaut Courtois 'yet to discuss new Chelsea deal'

Chelsea are reportedly yet to undergo talks with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois over a contract extension despite interest from Real Madrid. Read more.

Giannelli Imbula, Bojan Krkic 'set for Stoke City exits this summer'

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes is set for a summer overhaul of his squad, with the likes of club-record signing Giannelli Imbula and Bojan Krkic among those to leave. Read more.

Christian Benteke 'to consider Crystal Palace future'

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke will reportedly consider his future at the club regardless of whether they avoid relegation from the Premier League. Read more.

Report: Luke Shaw prepared to leave Manchester United this summer

Luke Shaw is reportedly ready to leave Manchester United this summer due to his lack of first-team football under Jose Mourinho. Read more.

Virgil van Dijk 'very committed' to Southampton despite transfer rumours

Southampton chairman Ralph Krueger insists that Virgil van Dijk will not be going anywhere this summer. Read more.

West Ham United 'reject three offers from Chinese Super League for Andy Carroll'

West Ham United reportedly reject three offers from the Chinese Super League for striker Andy Carroll. Read more.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman: 'Wayne Rooney would make us stronger'

Everton boss Ronald Koeman says that Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney would make the club "stronger" if he were to rejoin the club. Read more.