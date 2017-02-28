West Bromwich Albion chairman John Williams reveals that the club is hoping to recruit a new striker.

West Bromwich Albion chairman John Williams has confirmed that the club is in the market for a new striker.

The businessman revealed that the Baggies attempted to capture a forward during the winter transfer window and still have designs to strengthen up front.

"We would like another striker in the club," the Birmingham Mail quotes Williams as saying. "Did we try really hard to get a striker in January, no.

"One of the problems with getting a striker is, look at the situation with Salomon [Rondon] and Hal [Robson-Kanu], if we go out and buy a £20m striker which we may well do. I'm not saying we won't.

"I don't see us playing 4-4-2 in the conventional sense, that's not really my job, but the board needs a strategic overview. I'm not saying this club will never play 4-4-2.

"On the opening day of the season we beat Crystal Palace with a 4-4-2."

West Brom are in Premier League action this weekend when they take on Crystal Palace.