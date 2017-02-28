New Transfer Talk header

West Bromwich Albion in the market for new striker

General views of the ground the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United at The Hawthorns on April 26, 2014
West Bromwich Albion chairman John Williams reveals that the club is hoping to recruit a new striker.
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 18:41 UK

West Bromwich Albion chairman John Williams has confirmed that the club is in the market for a new striker.

The businessman revealed that the Baggies attempted to capture a forward during the winter transfer window and still have designs to strengthen up front.

"We would like another striker in the club," the Birmingham Mail quotes Williams as saying. "Did we try really hard to get a striker in January, no.

"One of the problems with getting a striker is, look at the situation with Salomon [Rondon] and Hal [Robson-Kanu], if we go out and buy a £20m striker which we may well do. I'm not saying we won't.

"I don't see us playing 4-4-2 in the conventional sense, that's not really my job, but the board needs a strategic overview. I'm not saying this club will never play 4-4-2.

"On the opening day of the season we beat Crystal Palace with a 4-4-2."

West Brom are in Premier League action this weekend when they take on Crystal Palace.

Tony Pulis prior to the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on April 16, 2016
Tony Pulis 'considering West Brom future'
General views of the ground the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United at The Hawthorns on April 26, 2014
