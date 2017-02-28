New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Liverpool consider summer move for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Helder Costa?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Helder Costa during the summer.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 18:15 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Helder Costa has reportedly attracted interest from Liverpool.

In January, Costa was instrumental as Wolves secured a 2-1 win over Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round and that led to the Championship outfit pushing through a permanent deal for the Portuguese player.

However, Wolves have since slipped towards the drop zone at the second tier, and relegation would likely result in Costa leaving Molineux.

According to The Sun, Wolves' current situation has alerted potential suitors of the 23-year-old and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is said to be an admirer of the attacker.

Costa has scored nine times in 34 appearances in all competitions this season.

Georginio Wijnaldum in action for Liverpool on September 16, 2016
Read Next:
Wijnaldum: 'We were not good enough'
>
View our homepages for Helder Costa, Jurgen Klopp, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Assistant Manager Craig Shakespeare of Leicester City during the Sky Bet Championship match against Watford on February 8, 2014
Live Commentary: Leicester City 3-1 Liverpool - as it happened
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Liverpool consider summer move for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Helder Costa?
 Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy in action during the Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane on October 29, 2016
Result: Jamie Vardy brace breathes new life into Leicester City
Peter Moore appointed Liverpool CEONicol lays into "rotten" Liverpool playersWijnaldum: 'We were not good enough'Van Dijk 'very committed' to SouthamptonCarragher rips into Leicester, Liverpool
Klopp: 'We are playing for our future'Klopp: 'Liverpool deserve criticism'Team News: Can in for injured HendersonHenderson ruled out of Leicester clashKlopp rubbishes player power in sackings
> Liverpool Homepage
More Wolverhampton Wanderers News
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Liverpool consider summer move for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Helder Costa?
 Kortney Hause of Wolverhampton Wanderers in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Middlesborough at Molineux Stadium on October 24, 2015 in Wolverhampton, England.
Kortney Hause, Jordan Graham disciplined by Wolverhampton Wanderers
 Paul Lambert, manager of Aston Villa gives instructions during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa at Anfield on January 18, 2014
Result: Ten-man Birmingham City win at Wolverhampton Wanderers
Team News: Four changes for WolvesGeorge Saville: "We've got no regrets"Paul Lambert unfazed by relegation fearsLambert backing Chelsea for doubleConte: 'We deserved to beat Wolves'
Lambert proud of Wolves despite defeatTerry: 'We did well to avoid upset'Result: Chelsea prove too strong for Wolves at MolineuxTeam News: Chelsea make seven changes at WolvesLive Commentary: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-2 Chelsea - as it happened
> Wolverhampton Wanderers Homepage



Live Football
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
DFB-Pokal
Coppa Italia
Taca de Portugal
Coupe de France
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool26147555332249
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Leicester CityLeicester2666142744-1724
16Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
17Middlesbrough26410121928-922
18Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 