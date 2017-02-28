Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Helder Costa during the summer.

In January, Costa was instrumental as Wolves secured a 2-1 win over Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round and that led to the Championship outfit pushing through a permanent deal for the Portuguese player.

However, Wolves have since slipped towards the drop zone at the second tier, and relegation would likely result in Costa leaving Molineux.

According to The Sun, Wolves' current situation has alerted potential suitors of the 23-year-old and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is said to be an admirer of the attacker.

Costa has scored nine times in 34 appearances in all competitions this season.