West Ham United have reportedly turned down offers from three Chinese Super League clubs for striker Andy Carroll.

The transfer window in the Far East is due to close this afternoon, but it seems as though clubs will be unsuccessful if they try to prise Carroll away from the London Stadium.

According to Sky Sports News, the Hammers have informed Hebei China Fortune, Tianjin Quanjian and Shandong Luneng that the 28-year-old is not for sale.

Injuries continue to mar Carroll's career as he is currently nursing a groin problem and has featured in just 12 Premier League games this season.

The forward, who joined the East London club from Liverpool for £17.5m in the summer of 2013, has found the back of the net six times, with four being scored in his last four outings.