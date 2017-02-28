New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

West Ham United 'reject three offers from Chinese Super League for Andy Carroll'

Andy 'The Gazelle' Carroll leaps forward during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Manchester United on May 10, 2016
© Getty Images
West Ham United reportedly reject three offers from the Chinese Super League for striker Andy Carroll.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 10:20 UK

West Ham United have reportedly turned down offers from three Chinese Super League clubs for striker Andy Carroll.

The transfer window in the Far East is due to close this afternoon, but it seems as though clubs will be unsuccessful if they try to prise Carroll away from the London Stadium.

According to Sky Sports News, the Hammers have informed Hebei China Fortune, Tianjin Quanjian and Shandong Luneng that the 28-year-old is not for sale.

Injuries continue to mar Carroll's career as he is currently nursing a groin problem and has featured in just 12 Premier League games this season.

The forward, who joined the East London club from Liverpool for £17.5m in the summer of 2013, has found the back of the net six times, with four being scored in his last four outings.

Andy 'The Gazelle' Carroll leaps forward during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Manchester United on May 10, 2016
Read Next:
Bilic expects Carroll to be fit for Chelsea match
>
View our homepages for Andy Carroll, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
Andy 'The Gazelle' Carroll leaps forward during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Manchester United on May 10, 2016
West Ham United 'reject three offers from Chinese Super League for Andy Carroll'
 Andy 'The Gazelle' Carroll leaps forward during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Manchester United on May 10, 2016
Slaven Bilic expects Andy Carroll to be fit for Chelsea match
 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Slaven Bilic: 'West Ham United showed more quality than Watford'
Result: Watford, West Ham share the pointsLive Commentary: Watford 1-1 West Ham - as it happenedTeam News: West Ham unchanged for trip to WatfordBilic: 'Carroll injuries ruining England chances'Bilic: 'Carroll a doubt for Watford'
Liverpool 'consider Pedro Obiang move'West Ham reignite Malcuit interest?Westley: 'Holland like a young Giggs'West Ham join race to sign Ballo-Toure?Bilic: 'Luka Modric my dream signing'
> West Ham United Homepage
More Hebei China Fortune News
Andy 'The Gazelle' Carroll leaps forward during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Manchester United on May 10, 2016
West Ham United 'reject three offers from Chinese Super League for Andy Carroll'
 Inter Milan's midfielder from Brazil Hernanes celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A football match Inter Milan vs Roma on April 25, 2015
Agent: 'Hernanes could make China move'
 Real Madrid's Portuguese defender Pepe celebrates after scoring during the Spanish league football match Real Madrid CF vs Valencia CF at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on May 9, 2015
Real Madrid's Pepe 'agrees China deal'
Chinese clubs interested in Dani Alves?Report: Pellegrini wants Silva, NasriPayet 'rejecting £500k-a-week wages from China'Former Chelsea winger signs for DeportivoBony linked with lucrative China move
> Hebei China Fortune Homepage



Live Football
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
DFB-Pokal
Coppa Italia
Taca de Portugal
Coupe de France
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool26147555332249
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Leicester CityLeicester2666142744-1724
16Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
17Middlesbrough26410121928-922
18Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 