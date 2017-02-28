New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Christian Benteke 'to consider Crystal Palace future'

Christian Benteke in action for Crystal Palace on August 27, 2016
© SilverHub
Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke will reportedly consider his future at the club regardless of whether they avoid relegation from the Premier League.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 13:21 UK

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke will reportedly consider his future at the end of the season after growing disillusioned with life at the club.

The 26-year-old only moved to Selhurst Park from Liverpool last summer, with the Eagles parting with a club-record sum of £32m to sign the Belgian.

However, he has scored just one goal in his last 11 Premier League games and showed signs of frustration following Saturday's narrow 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough when he was involved in an argument with teammate Andros Townsend.

Benteke was angry that Townsend did not pass him the ball, forcing Boro keeper Victor Valdes to step in and ensure that the row did not become more heated.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the Belgian is becoming increasingly unhappy at the club and will consider leaving in the summer even if Palace are able to stave off the threat of relegation.

Benteke has already turned down approaches from China, but West Ham United have previously been linked with the Belgian as a possible replacement for the injury-prone Andy Carroll, while clubs from Italy, Germany and Spain are also thought to be monitoring proceedings.

Premier League leaders Chelsea are another team to have been credited with an interest, although Benteke is understood to want regular first-team football in the build-up to the 2018 World Cup.

Should they be forced to sell in the summer, Palace will look to recoup at least £25m for the striker, although they may have to accept a bigger loss if they suffer relegation to the Championship.

Andy 'The Gazelle' Carroll leaps forward during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Manchester United on May 10, 2016
Read Next:
West Ham 'reject Carroll offers from China'
>
View our homepages for Christian Benteke, Andros Townsend, Victor Valdes, Andy Carroll, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Christian Benteke in action for Crystal Palace on August 27, 2016
Christian Benteke 'to consider Crystal Palace future'
 Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Chelsea star Eden Hazard: 'We know what we have to do to win title'
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Inter Milan 'planning move for homesick Chelsea manager Antonio Conte'
Chelsea to muscle in on Mateo Musacchio?Kante pays tribute to former boss RanieriFormer Chelsea goalkeeper finds new clubKante praises Celtic forward DembeleLuiz: 'Chelsea must keep working hard'
Chelsea 'offered £90m for Diego Costa'Fabregas "humbled" by Premier League milestonePiazon: 'I will play again for Fulham'Antonio Conte sets Chelsea 29-point targetPaul Clement rues missed handball call
> Chelsea Homepage
More Crystal Palace News
Christian Benteke in action for Crystal Palace on August 27, 2016
Christian Benteke 'to consider Crystal Palace future'
 A general view of Crystal Palace gates prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park on January 10, 2015
Crystal Palace fans vandalise the club's own team bus by mistake
 Sunderland's English manager Sam Allardyce arrives for the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Sunderland at Selhurst Park in south London on November 23, 2015
Sam Allardyce: 'Win over Middlesbrough is biggest of the season'
Result: Palace out of drop zone with win over BoroTeam News: Mamadou Sakho makes Palace debutLive Commentary: Palace 1-0 Boro - as it happenedAllardyce "frustrated" with Palace playersParish confident of Palace survival
Karanka "confident" of beating PalaceKaranka: 'Palace match is massive'Premier League duo interested in Lemina?Tottenham to renew interest in Zaha?Tomkins: 'Palace need to stay positive'
> Crystal Palace Homepage
More West Ham United News
Christian Benteke in action for Crystal Palace on August 27, 2016
Christian Benteke 'to consider Crystal Palace future'
 Andy 'The Gazelle' Carroll leaps forward during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Manchester United on May 10, 2016
West Ham United 'reject three offers from Chinese Super League for Andy Carroll'
 Andy 'The Gazelle' Carroll leaps forward during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Manchester United on May 10, 2016
Slaven Bilic expects Andy Carroll to be fit for Chelsea match
Bilic: 'We showed more quality than Watford'Result: Watford, West Ham share the pointsLive Commentary: Watford 1-1 West Ham - as it happenedTeam News: West Ham unchanged for trip to WatfordBilic: 'Carroll injuries ruining England chances'
Bilic: 'Carroll a doubt for Watford'Liverpool 'consider Pedro Obiang move'West Ham reignite Malcuit interest?Westley: 'Holland like a young Giggs'West Ham join race to sign Ballo-Toure?
> West Ham United Homepage



Live Football
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
DFB-Pokal
Coppa Italia
Taca de Portugal
Coupe de France
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool26147555332249
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Leicester CityLeicester2666142744-1724
16Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
17Middlesbrough26410121928-922
18Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 