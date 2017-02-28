Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke will reportedly consider his future at the club regardless of whether they avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The 26-year-old only moved to Selhurst Park from Liverpool last summer, with the Eagles parting with a club-record sum of £32m to sign the Belgian.

However, he has scored just one goal in his last 11 Premier League games and showed signs of frustration following Saturday's narrow 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough when he was involved in an argument with teammate Andros Townsend.

Benteke was angry that Townsend did not pass him the ball, forcing Boro keeper Victor Valdes to step in and ensure that the row did not become more heated.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the Belgian is becoming increasingly unhappy at the club and will consider leaving in the summer even if Palace are able to stave off the threat of relegation.

Benteke has already turned down approaches from China, but West Ham United have previously been linked with the Belgian as a possible replacement for the injury-prone Andy Carroll, while clubs from Italy, Germany and Spain are also thought to be monitoring proceedings.

Premier League leaders Chelsea are another team to have been credited with an interest, although Benteke is understood to want regular first-team football in the build-up to the 2018 World Cup.

Should they be forced to sell in the summer, Palace will look to recoup at least £25m for the striker, although they may have to accept a bigger loss if they suffer relegation to the Championship.