West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has revealed that Andy Carroll will make a return to training by Wednesday at the latest and is in line to feature against Chelsea.

The England international sat out the 1-1 draw with Watford this weekend due to a groin problem in what has been another injury-hit campaign for the striker.

"The guys from the medical department have told me he's going to start training Tuesday or Wednesday," he told reporters. "Andy ran on Friday and Saturday morning with no negative reaction, so hopefully [he will be back].

"Me and my medical department are fighting. They say Wednesday, I say Tuesday. Then hopefully four or five days of training, that is always enough for Andy to shine in the next game. So hopefully he is going to be able to play against Chelsea."

Carroll has scored four goals in his last four matches for West Ham and has six in 12 league games overall this term.