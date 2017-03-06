Mar 6, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​London Stadium
West HamWest Ham United
vs.
Chelsea
 

Slaven Bilic expects Andy Carroll to be fit for Chelsea match

Andy 'The Gazelle' Carroll leaps forward during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Manchester United on May 10, 2016
© Getty Images
Slaven Bilic hopes to see Andy Carroll "shine" on his latest return to action next week when West Ham United face league leaders Chelsea at the London Stadium.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, February 26, 2017 at 22:29 UK

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has revealed that Andy Carroll will make a return to training by Wednesday at the latest and is in line to feature against Chelsea.

The England international sat out the 1-1 draw with Watford this weekend due to a groin problem in what has been another injury-hit campaign for the striker.

Bilic not only hopes to have Carroll fit and firing by the time rivals Chelsea visit the London Stadium in eight days' time, but he also believes that he will "shine" against the runaway Premier League leaders.

"The guys from the medical department have told me he's going to start training Tuesday or Wednesday," he told reporters. "Andy ran on Friday and Saturday morning with no negative reaction, so hopefully [he will be back].

"Me and my medical department are fighting. They say Wednesday, I say Tuesday. Then hopefully four or five days of training, that is always enough for Andy to shine in the next game. So hopefully he is going to be able to play against Chelsea."

Carroll has scored four goals in his last four matches for West Ham and has six in 12 league games overall this term.

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Read Next:
Bilic: 'We showed more quality than Watford'
>
View our homepages for Slaven Bilic, Andy Carroll, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
Andy 'The Gazelle' Carroll leaps forward during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Manchester United on May 10, 2016
Slaven Bilic expects Andy Carroll to be fit for Chelsea match
 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Live Commentary: Watford 1-1 West Ham United - as it happened
 Slaven Bilic models the West Ham beanie during the Premier League game between Southampton and West Ham United on February 6, 2016
Result: Watford, West Ham United share the points
Bilic: 'We showed more quality than Watford'Team News: West Ham unchanged for trip to WatfordBilic: 'Carroll injuries ruining England chances'Bilic: 'Carroll a doubt for Watford'Liverpool 'consider Pedro Obiang move'
West Ham reignite Malcuit interest?Westley: 'Holland like a young Giggs'West Ham join race to sign Ballo-Toure?Bilic: 'Luka Modric my dream signing'Antonio 'ignoring transfer rumours'
> West Ham United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
16Middlesbrough26410121928-922
17Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
18Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
 