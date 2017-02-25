Feb 25, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Vicarage Road
Watford
1-1
West HamWest Ham United
Deeney (3' pen.)
Janmaat (36'), Cleverley (70'), Doucoure (79'), Holebas (83')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Ayew (73')
Antonio (45'), Kouyate (65')
Antonio (86')

Slaven Bilic: 'West Ham United showed more quality than Watford'

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
© SilverHub
West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic says that it is "two points dropped" for his side after being made to work hard for their 1-1 draw with Watford at Vicarage Road.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 21:09 UK

Slaven Bilic has claimed that West Ham United were the better side in their meeting with Watford and deserved all three points.

The Hammers earned a 1-1 draw at Vicarage Road on Saturday evening after Andre Ayew cancelled out Troy Deeney's early penalty with 17 minutes left to play.

West Ham had won three of their last four Premier League games heading into the match, and Bilic insists that the impressive run of form should have continued on the balance of the 90 minutes in North London.

"Considering we were in good form and how well we played today, especially in second half, it's two points dropped," BBC Sport quotes him as saying.

"On the other hand, considering we are playing away against a good team and we conceded an early goal, there's always a danger you will concede a second then you can lose the game.

"If you ask me which team today showed more quality in every department, especially on the ball, that was [us], especially in the second half. I told the guys we have to give them some credit."

West Ham have now tasted defeat just once in their last seven away Premier League outings, winning three of those and drawing three.

