Lucas Piazon vows to play again for Fulham following broken jaw

Chelsea forward Lucas Piazon, on loan at Fulham, vows to play again for the Championship club following his broken jaw before returning to Stamford Bridge.
Last Updated: Sunday, February 26, 2017 at 12:25 UK

Fulham forward Lucas Piazon has vowed to come back from a broken jaw and play for the Championship club again before returning to Chelsea.

The 23-year-old, on a season-long loan at Craven Cottage, suffered the injury while committing a foul against Kadeem Harris in Fulham's 2-2 draw with Cardiff City on Saturday.

Cottagers manager Slavisa Jokanovic described the injury as the "worst news" for his side, but Piazon has taken to social media to tell supporters that he has unfinished business at the second-tier outfit.

The Brazilian shared an image and wrote: "Thanks God the operation was fine! Will be out for a while but I am coming back, can't finish my season for the whites like that."


Piazon has scored six goals in 25 games across all competitions for Fulham this season, having made just one Premier League appearance for Chelsea in his career, which came in the 2012-13 campaign.

Lucas Piazon of Chelsea FC running with the ball during the friendly match between Chelsea FC and the Singha Thailand All-Star XI Rajamangala Stadium on July 17, 2013
Lucas Piazon extends Fulham stay
