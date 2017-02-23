General view of Craven Cottage

Fulham

Slavisa Jokanovic signs Fulham extension

New Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic watches from the stands as his side take on Rotherham on December 29, 2015
Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic signs a new contract with the Championship club, which will run until the summer of 2019.
Thursday, February 23, 2017

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic has signed a new contract with the Championship club, which will run until June 2019.

Jokanovic took control of Fulham in December 2015 and led the London club to Championship survival during the latter stages of the campaign.

This season, the Cottagers are flying high in the Championship table, with 52 points leaving them just one place outside the playoffs positions in seventh.

The 48-year-old has revealed his delight at penning an extension with the second-tier outfit, promising supporters that "there is much more to come" from his time at the helm.

"I have made no secret of my desire to stay at Fulham and to continue the project that we have started. This is a fantastic club full of history and tradition and I am proud to be part of that and hopefully to add a little to the story," Jokanovic told the club's official website.

"We have a squad of young and talented players, all eager to play their part, and as we grow together I know that there is much more to come.

"We've built an identity our fans can relate to which has brought us closer to our targets, which is exciting for the future of the club and for those fans who deserve to see the good times of elite football being played back at the Cottage again."

Jokanovic has already managed Partizan, Muangthong United, Levski Sofia, Hercules, Watford and Maccabi Tel Aviv since stepping into management in 2007.

Your Comments
