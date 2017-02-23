West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic admits that Andy Carroll's persistent injury niggles are affecting his chances of a recall to the England squad.

The 28-year-old has scored four goals in his past four matches to put his name in the mix for a return to the international fold when Gareth Southgate's England side take on Germany and Lithuania in March.

However, the striker has not featured since February 4 due to a groin problem and Bilic believes that his persistent injury setbacks are the main reason behind his long exile from the international stage.

"When he's fit and playing Andy is a top striker. This is not a big injury but he needs to play, he needs to be available," he told reporters.

"I told him that the small things that are ruining, or affecting, his return, are no good for him, for us, or for a call-up.

"A similar thing happened last year, he was great at the beginning of the year, against Southampton and Liverpool he slaughtered them, but then he got injured and was out for a few weeks."

Carroll, who is a doubt for Saturday's match against Watford, has not played for England since October 2012.