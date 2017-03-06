Chelsea , though, have won 17 of their last 20 Premier League outings and would restore their 10-point gap at the top of the table with another victory tonight.

The hosts come into this match having drawn their last two games, and another share of the spoils this evening would be enough to lift them back into the top half of the table.

46 min KICKOFF: West Ham get us back underway at the London Stadium as they look to get themselves back into this match. No changes for either side.

9.04pm West Ham, meanwhile, have only really created one opening for all of their possession, with Lanzini firing over from the edge of the box following a one-two with Noble. The hosts' main plan has been to send crosses into the box for Carroll to attack, but Chelsea have dealt with every single one so far and the returning Carroll has had very little to feed off.

9.02pm Clear chances have been at a premium at both ends of the field, but Chelsea did almost double their advantage shortly before half time when Hazard was once again released behind the defence. His low pass across towards Costa was narrowly behind the striker, but Moses was following in and saw his shot well blocked by Cresswell. Pedro fired the rebound towards goal too, but this time Randolph was the man to deny Chelsea.

9pm The only goal of the game so far came after 25 minutes with what was Chelsea first meaningful attack of the entire game. It was a devastating one, though, as Kante nicked the ball inside his own half before launching a counter-attack that Hazard led. The Belgian played a one-two with Pedro to get in behind the defence before taking the ball out wide past Randolph and slotting it into the empty net.

8.58pm The referee brings an end to the first half at the London Stadium, and it is Chelsea who take the lead into the break against West Ham here. The hosts have more than held their own for the vast majority of the match so far and enjoyed plenty of possession, but they were hit by one blistering counter-attack that is the difference between the two sides as things stand.

45+4 min HALF TIME: West Ham United 0-1 Chelsea

45+2 min YELLOW CARD! Fabregas is the first name in the book this evening for a block on Cresswell, who looks to have recovered from that ankle injury.

45+1 min There will be a minimum of four added minutes at the end of this first half.

44 min Cresswell hurt himself while making that block and it doesn't look particularly good for the full-back. He needs treatment on his ankle, but West Ham may try to see it through until half time before deciding whether to replace him.

42 min CHANCES! Chelsea almost double their advantage with a couple of chances in quick succession as a through-ball catches Fonte out and releases Hazard. He plays a low pass across towards Costa, who cannot connect with it, but it ends up running all the way through to Moses. Cresswell throws himself in the way of the wing-backs shot before Randolph makes a good save to deny Pedro from the follow-up.

40 min SHOT! That's more like it from the Hammers, who finally have their first shot of the match. Lanzini plays a quick one-two to get in behind the omnipresent Kante, but he rushes his shot and fires it over the top.

38 min West Ham are still seeing plenty of the ball, but they just have not been able to make any real progress against this Chelsea defence. The hosts need more in the final third.

36 min Chelsea have grown into the game since that opening goal, but West Ham are still very much in it. Their game plan of crossing the ball towards Andy Carroll is quite clear, and it only takes one of them to be on the money.

34 min The West Ham fans claim a handball against Courtois outside the area here as the keeper comes to collect it right on the left edge, but referee Andre Marriner rules that he was still just inside.

33 min Kouyate gets his last warning from referee Andre Marriner following a foul from behind on Hazard, who as usual has been brought down on a number of occasions already tonight.

31 min That, by the way, was Hazard's fourth goal against West Ham, making them his joint-favourite opposition in the Premier League. He has now scored in both league games against them this year too.

29 min Already that goal seems to have changed the game, with Chelsea finally beginning to settle and knock the ball about amongst themselves. West Ham's bright start looks like it could all be for nothing.

27 min That will be a tough one to take for West Ham and Slaven Bilic . The hosts had been on top and were playing well, despite their lack of chances, but it is another reminder of how quick and deadly this Chelsea side can be.

25 min Out of nothing, Chelsea hit West Ham on the break and seconds later they are ahead with their first meaningful attack of the game. Lanzini fires the free kick straight into the wall and moments later Kante nips in to steal the ball back for Chelsea, launching the counter. Hazard leads the charge before playing a one-two with Pedro to race through on goal. He then has the pace to take the ball past Randolph and slot it into the empty net for the opening goal.

25 min GOAL! West Ham United 0-1 Chelsea (Eden Hazard)

24 min The pressure continues from West Ham, and this time they win a free kick following a collision between Hazard and Noble. It may just be within shooting range too...

22 min West Ham have actually seen the majority of the ball in this game so far, which is perhaps not what many would have expected against the runaway Premier League leaders. Chelsea's attacking players are yet to get into this game.

20 min Slaven Bilic will be very pleased with the opening 20 minutes here. There haven't been any chances at either end of the field, but the home side are very much up for the fight here and have had the better of things so far.

18 min The Hammers win a couple of corners in quick succession, and every time the ball is played into the middle there is almost an intake of breath as everyone waits for Carroll to attack it. Chelsea have dealt with the big man well so far, though.

16 min Good break from West Ham as Carroll chases a long ball forward before knocking it down to Snodgrass, whose cross is picked up by Feghouli in the opposite flank. Nothing comes of the attack in the end, but it is clear that the hosts will look to get the ball into the area whenever possible.

14 min We're almost 15 minutes into this match now and we have barely seen a glimpse of Diego Costa so far. The Hammers have done a good job of keeping the striker quiet in these opening exchanges.

12 min Snodgrass does really well to advance down the left flank, beating three Chelsea players on his way into a crossing position before Azpilicueta finally makes the challenge. West Ham are more than holding their own in this one so far.

10 min There is another brief stoppage in play here as Cahill changing shirts after seeing his ripped up the back following a sliding challenge on Feghouli.

8 min Carroll is still undergoing treatment on the injury - a cut on his eyebrow - but he should be fine to continue. West Ham are finally able to take their corner, but Courtois is out well to palm it away.

6 min Carroll has the first chance to attack an aerial ball into the box, but Moses does really well at the back post to beat the striker to the ball. Cresswell follows up with a deflected shot that trickles behind for a corner and, speaking of trickling, Carroll needs treatment as blood trickles down his face after he clashed heads with Moses.

4 min ...Fabregas is the man to float it into the middle, but Randolph is off his line to collect it in commanding fashion.

3 min Kouyate has to deal with Hazard for the first time, but he is already the wrong the side of the Belgian and hacks him down to gift Chelsea a free kick in a good crossing position...

1 min KICKOFF: Chelsea get us underway at the London Stadium!

7.58pm Right, we're almost ready to go here! The players are on their way out and the atmosphere is rocking under the floodlights. A big London derby awaits!

7.56pm The reverse fixture on the opening weekend of the season got Conte off to a winning start as Chelsea boss, but only just. Following a dreadful 2015-16 campaign, Chelsea almost got this season off to a faltering start when James Collins cancelled out Eden Hazard's penalty at Stamford Bridge. The match looked to be heading for a draw, only for Costa to pop up in the 89th minute to win the match for the hosts.

7.54pm West Ham won just two of their last 10 Premier League games against Chelsea at Upton Park, but one of those did come in the corresponding fixture last season. That was West Ham's only triumph in their last eight Premier League meetings with Chelsea home and away, though, while looking even further back the Blues have won 15 and lost just two of their last 21 meetings in the league.

7.52pm This is Chelsea first ever league visit to West Ham's new London Stadium, but they have visited the ground already this season and will not have happy memories from the game. Goals from Kouyate and Fernandes sent the Blues crashing out of the EFL Cup in the fourth round, with Gary Cahill's late goal proving to be mere consolation. Indeed, Chelsea have now lost their last two away trips to West Ham, both by a 2-1 scoreline.

7.50pm PREDICTION: Right, we're 10 minutes away from kickoff at the London Stadium, which means that it is time for a prediction! Chelsea have not exactly been blowing teams away in recent weeks, but they are getting the job done and it is no surprise to see them favourites to do so again here. West Ham haven't been great at home this season and, while Chelsea have suffered a minor lull on their travels recently too, I am going for a 2-1 away win.

7.48pm To determine that as a substantial dip in form is something of a stretch, though, and Chelsea still boast the league's best defensive record with the most clean sheets. That includes a league-low 11 goals conceded away from home, where only Manchester City have amassed more points than the league leaders. Only Liverpool have scored more goals in the division home and away too, so this is a very well balanced Chelsea side.

7.46pm There have been one or two signs of Chelsea's relentless form just beginning to slow a little, although not enough to hand the chasing pack much of a sniff. Away from home Chelsea have won just one of their four Premier League games so far in 2017, including draws in their last two. They have not gone three away league games without a win since December 2015. Chelsea have also only kept two clean sheets in their last eight league games compared to 10 in their previous 12.

7.44pm Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City are just about hanging on in the title race, with victories on Sunday for both cutting the deficit to Chelsea to seven and eight points respectively, but it is still very much Chelsea's title to lose. A win tonight would restore that gap to 10 points with only 11 games of the season remaining, and only one team has ever failed to win the title having amassed 63 points at this stage of a campaign. Indeed, only four teams in Premier League history have ever boasted a better points tally after 26 games, while Chelsea are 10 points better off than reigning champions Leicester City were at the same stage of last season.

7.42pm Such relentless form in the games that they are expected to win is perhaps the main reason why it is so hard to see anyone catching Antonio Conte 's side over the closing months of this campaign. While the likes of Tottenham, Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Man Utd below them have suffered prolonged dips in form at various stages of the season, Chelsea have shown no signs of that since those defeats in September and look too professional and good to let that happen over the final 12 games.

7.40pm It is Chelsea's record against the teams outside those closest to them that has given them such a comfortable cushion. Their record against the top six is not the best, but while the likes of Liverpool have consistently performed in those big games only to falter against the so-called smaller opposition, Chelsea have marched on and suffered very few unexpected sip-ups. Indeed, they have won 17 and lost none of their 19 matches against teams outside the top six this term, picking up 53 points from a possible 57 in those games.

7.38pm It is a slice of encouragement for West Ham, but there is still no getting around the fact that Chelsea are in brilliant form at the moment and look destined for a second title in the space of three years. The Blues have won 17 of their last 20 matches in the top flight, losing just once in that time since the back-to-back defeats at the hands of Liverpool and Arsenal in September. Chelsea come into this one off the back of a nine-game unbeaten run in all competitions that includes seven victories and two draws.

7.36pm Chelsea's record in London derbies this season is not faultless either, though, and Antonio Conte has actually lost two of his three away league games against fellow clubs from the capital in charge of the club. Indeed, Chelsea have only lost four matches across all competitions throughout the entire campaign so far, but every single one of those has come in London - away to Arsenal and Tottenham in the Premier League, at home to Liverpool and once on this very ground in the EFL Cup fourth round.

7.34pm Indeed, Crystal Palace are the only fellow London club that West Ham have beaten this season, doing the double over the Eagles already. However, they have lost to Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham in their other London clashes and, bringing Watford into the loop too, have managed just seven points from as many capital derbies this season. Interestingly, West Ham have also failed to win on their first league game of a month since March of last year, drawing three and losing six, including defeats in each of the past three month openers.

7.32pm The Hammers come into this match with just one win from their last five home outings in all competitions, drawing one and losing three of those. Only Watford, Sunderland and Swansea have conceded more goals in front of their own fans in the league this season, and the West Ham defence has been particularly leaky in recent weeks, conceding 13 times during that five-game run at home. Their only win in that period was a 3-0 triumph over Crystal Palace.

7.30pm Adapting to their new home here at the London Stadium has also been a complication this season, with the ground far from being a fortress for the Hammers so far. They enjoyed a decent final year at Upton Park, but only five teams have a worse home record in the Premier League this season, while only Middlesbrough have scored more in front of their own fans. Compare that to West Ham's away scoring record, which is amongst the best in the league, and it is clear to see that there have been problems here at the London Stadium.

7.28pm West Ham's improvement is shown by the fact that six of their nine league wins this season have come in their last 11 outings, but their record against teams above them in the table this term has been poor. As the table stood at the start of this weekend, the Hammers had only picked up three points from a possible 33 against better-placed teams, winning none and losing eight of their 11 matches against the top eight. Indeed, all nine of their Premier League wins this season have come against teams who began the weekend in the bottom half of the table.

7.26pm West Ham would need a win to regain their place in ninth, but a draw would see them move back above Southampton and, despite Chelsea's formidable form, the hosts will believe that they can get something out of this game. They have only lost one of their last six outings, winning three of those, while they are unbeaten in three games since a heavy 4-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City at the start of last month.

7.24pm The thought of relegation won't really be on the minds of the West Ham fans or players due to their comfortable 11-point cushion over the bottom three, which is incidentally the same distance that separates them from the top seven. Instead, it is a top-half finish that the Hammers will be after this term, and a draw this evening would be enough to lift them back into that bracket. Wins for Stoke and Southampton on Saturday saw West Ham drop from ninth to 11th, but they could repair that damage here.

7.22pm It is a Chelsea side full of good players in good form, then, and the home fans may not be entirely confident of their chances heading into this one despite seeing a marked improvement from their side as the season has progressed. It looked for a while as though the Hammers may be embroiled in a relegation battle this term, but they have since begun to climb the table and only really need two wins - three at a push - from their last 12 games to effectively guarantee survival.

7.20pm Alongside Fabregas in the heart of the midfield is the brilliant N'Golo Kante, who is once again in the running to be named player of the year having helped Chelsea storm clear of the rest. The defensive trio of Azpilicueta, David Luiz and Cahill have also been central to the Blues' form in recent months, while the wing-backs of Moses - who plays against one of his former loan clubs tonight - and Alonso have fitted into their roles seamlessly.

7.18pm As expected, Antonio Conte has named an unchanged side for this match, which means another start for Cesc Fabregas ahead of Nemanja Matic in the heart of the midfield. The Spaniard marked his 300th Premier League appearance with a goal against Swansea last time out and also registered his 102nd Premier League assist in that game, drawing him level with Frank Lampard in second place in the all-time list. Fabregas has already matched his assist total from last season, incidentally, having now laid on seven goals for teammates, while he registered two in his last league appearance against West Ham.

7.16pm The main goal threat is likely to come from Diego Costa, though, with the Spain international just two goals shy of reaching a half-century in the Premier League. Indeed, a brace tonight would make him the fifth-quickest player in Premier League history to reach that milestone having so far registered 48 goals in 78 appearances. Only Andy Cole (65), Alan Shearer (66), Ruud van Nistelrooy (68) and Fernando Torres (72) had hit 50 in fewer games, while Costa also boasts the record of having scored in a higher proportion of Premier League matches than any other player to have featured more than 20 times. His record of netting in 42 of his 78 appearances means that he has scored in 54% of his outings in the English top flight. © SilverHub

7.14pm Hazard was Chelsea's only real doubt for this match having picked up a knock in training during the week, but he was expected to overcome that in time to start and sure enough that has proved to be the case. The Belgian winger has the ability to be a match-winner on his own, but should he not be firing on all cylinders tonight then there are plenty of other weapons in the Chelsea side. Pedro, for example, has been directly involved in 10 goals in his last nine appearances in all competitions, scoring seven and creating another three.

7.12pm Carroll's return in place of Antonio is the only change made by Slaven Bilic from the side that drew with Watford last weekend, which means another start at right-back for Kouyate. It will be a big test for a player more associated with playing in midfield as he looks to keep tabs on Hazard, although the Belgian is likely to be a problem for the rest of the back four - Fonte, Reid and Cresswell - too. Noble and Obiang will look to provide that defence with more protection from midfield.

7.10pm Manuel Lanzini is another who is capable of unlocking an opposition defence, and the Argentine has a particularly good record in London derbies. He has scored seven goals in 11 Premier League appearances against fellow clubs from the capital - a strange quirk in his usual goalscoring form having found the back of the net just four times in 38 games against teams outside London. The Hammers will be hoping that record continues tonight.

7.08pm Carroll's return to fitness comes at an ideal time for the Hammers, who are without top-scorer Michail Antonio this evening following his red card against Watford last time out. Antonio had been filling in as a makeshift centre-forward during Carroll's absence, with Diafra Sakho also currently sidelined, so it is a timely return for Carroll. He will need some attacking support from those around him, though, and in Snodgrass and Feghouli he has two players who will looked to get forward whenever possible.

7.06pm What can we make of those two teams, then? Well, the headline news as far as the home side are concerned is the return of Andy Carroll, who has missed the last month with a groin injury but is deemed fit enough to start this evening. It could be a milestone occasion for the big man, who is one goal short of 50 in the Premier League. He has a decent record against Chelsea too, scoring in two of his last three games against the Blues, while he also has five goals in his last three home London derbies. © Getty Images

7.04pm CHELSEA SUBS: Begovic, Terry, Zouma, Matic, Loftus-Cheek, Willian, Batshuayi

7.04pm CHELSEA STARTING XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Fabregas, Kante, Alonso; Pedro, Costa, Hazard

7.02pm WEST HAM SUBS: Adrian, Collins, Ayew, Byram, Masuaku, Calleri, Fernandes

7.02pm WEST HAM STARTING XI: Randolph; Kouyate, Fonte, Reid, Cresswell; Noble, Obiang, Feghouli, Snodgrass, Lanzini; Carroll