Andy Carroll has returned to the West Ham United XI for Monday's Premier League game at home to Chelsea.

The England forward has recovered from a groin problem to lead the line for the Hammers and replaces Michail Antonio, who misses the London derby through suspension.

Andre Ayew, however, remains on the bench as Manuel Lanzini and Robert Snodgrass keep their spot in the team.

As for Chelsea, Eden Hazard has overcome a knock in training to start, while Pedro is again preferred to Willian. Cesc Fabregas also keeps his midfield position alongside N'Golo Kante, leaving Nemanja Matic on the bench.

West Ham United: Randolph; Kouyate, Reid, Fonte; Feghouli, Noble, Obiang, Cresswell; Lanzini, Carroll, Snodgrass

Subs: Adrian, Byram, Masuaku, Collins, Fernandes, Ayew, Calleri

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Fabregas, Kante, Alonso; Pedro, Costa, Hazard

Subs: Begovic, Terry, Zouma, Matic, Loftus-Cheek, Willian, Batshuayi

