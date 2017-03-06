Mar 6, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​London Stadium
West HamWest Ham United
0-1
Chelsea
 
LIVE
Hazard (25')
Fabregas (45')

Team News: Andy Carroll returns to West Ham United XI

Andy 'The Gazelle' Carroll leaps forward during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Manchester United on May 10, 2016
© Getty Images
Andy Carroll returns to the West Ham XI for Monday's Premier League game at home to Chelsea after recovering from a groin problem.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 6, 2017 at 19:13 UK

Andy Carroll has returned to the West Ham United XI for Monday's Premier League game at home to Chelsea.

The England forward has recovered from a groin problem to lead the line for the Hammers and replaces Michail Antonio, who misses the London derby through suspension.

Andre Ayew, however, remains on the bench as Manuel Lanzini and Robert Snodgrass keep their spot in the team.

As for Chelsea, Eden Hazard has overcome a knock in training to start, while Pedro is again preferred to Willian. Cesc Fabregas also keeps his midfield position alongside N'Golo Kante, leaving Nemanja Matic on the bench.

West Ham United: Randolph; Kouyate, Reid, Fonte; Feghouli, Noble, Obiang, Cresswell; Lanzini, Carroll, Snodgrass
Subs: Adrian, Byram, Masuaku, Collins, Fernandes, Ayew, Calleri

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Fabregas, Kante, Alonso; Pedro, Costa, Hazard
Subs: Begovic, Terry, Zouma, Matic, Loftus-Cheek, Willian, Batshuayi

You can follow Sports Mole's live minute-by-minute commentary of the action here.

Michy Batshuayi in action for Chelsea on August 20, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213356193766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City26174553292455
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2798103240-835
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2796123545-1033
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
