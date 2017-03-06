Nemanja Matic: 'Previous title-winning experience key for Chelsea'

Nemanja Matic urges his Chelsea teammates to call upon the experience gained from winning the Premier League title two seasons ago as they look to again come out on top.
Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic has said that his side will call upon their title-winning success of 2014-15 to get them successfully over the line this time around.

The Blues are well on course to claiming a second Premier League crown in the space of three seasons, having opened up a seven-point lead at the top with a game in hand to play on second-place Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea have showed few signs of slipping up since moving to the summit in December, losing just one of their seven games - away to London rivals Tottenham - since the turn of the year.

Matic now wants to see his side use their experience of two years ago to get the job done, with Monday's trip to West Ham United the next challenge in their title run-in.

"We have more experience now from that season when we were champions," he told Sky Sports News. "We will try our best to win games. The experience of 2015 does help.

"We know to be champions you have to play every game like it's your last game and you have to give your best because you can drop any points at any time in the Premier League.

"As you can see from our last game against Swansea, we were much better and played good football but they scored from the one chance they got. It was 1-1 and it was hard until the end."

Chelsea won the title by eight points in 2015 but were well off the pace last time around by finishing 10th.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
