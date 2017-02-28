General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Chelsea star Eden Hazard: 'We know what we have to do to win title'

Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Eden Hazard says that he and his Chelsea teammates are well equipped to win the Premier League title following their recent success.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 14:11 UK

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has claimed that he and his teammates are determined to stay at the top of the Premier League until the end of the season.

Antonio Conte's men are well positioned to take home the much-coveted crown as they currently have a 10-point lead over their rivals.

Manchester City could reduce the gap to eight points if they win their game in hand, but Chelsea appear unstoppable at the moment given that they have suffered defeat just once in their last 20 top-flight games.

Hazard has scored 10 goals this season, but he has not found the back of the net since the Blues' 3-1 win over Arsenal on February 4 at Stamford Bridge.

"We are professional. We won the league two years ago so we know what to do," The Mirror quotes Hazard as saying. "We have been first for a few months, we want to stay at the top and we have to take it game after game.

"For me it is the same if I score, don't score or assist. Even if I don't make an assist or score goals - if I play a good game and we win, I will be the first man happy on the pitch."

Chelsea have just 12 games left to play before the season is out.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Read Next:
Inter 'planning move for homesick Conte'
>
View our homepages for Eden Hazard, Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Christian Benteke in action for Crystal Palace on August 27, 2016
Christian Benteke 'to consider Crystal Palace future'
 Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Chelsea star Eden Hazard: 'We know what we have to do to win title'
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Inter Milan 'planning move for homesick Chelsea manager Antonio Conte'
Chelsea to muscle in on Mateo Musacchio?Kante pays tribute to former boss RanieriFormer Chelsea goalkeeper finds new clubKante praises Celtic forward DembeleLuiz: 'Chelsea must keep working hard'
Chelsea 'offered £90m for Diego Costa'Fabregas "humbled" by Premier League milestonePiazon: 'I will play again for Fulham'Antonio Conte sets Chelsea 29-point targetPaul Clement rues missed handball call
> Chelsea Homepage



Live Football
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
DFB-Pokal
Coppa Italia
Taca de Portugal
Coupe de France
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool26147555332249
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Leicester CityLeicester2666142744-1724
16Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
17Middlesbrough26410121928-922
18Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 