Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Thursday morning's headlines:

Wonderkid Marcelo Allende trains with Arsenal first team?

Chilean wonderkid Marcelo Allende is pictured training with the Arsenal first team, increasing speculation that he is likely to sign a deal with the Gunners.

Hibernian complete loan deal for Celtic defender Efe Ambrose

Hibernian complete the loan signing of Celtic defender Efe Ambrose, who saw a similar move to Blackburn Rovers fall through earlier this week.

Watford agree deal for Colombian defender Jorge Segura

Envigado defender Jorge Segura will move to Watford in the summer, according to the Colombian club.

Gael Clichy keen to remain in Premier League next season?

Defender Gael Clichy will reportedly look to remain in the Premier League next season, even if he is released by Manchester City in the summer.

Arsenal had £25.7m Daniele Rugani bid rejected?

Arsenal reportedly had a £25.7m bid for Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani turned down in January.

Simone Zaza to make Valencia move permanent

Valencia confirm that they will sign Juventus striker Simone Zaza on a permanent deal this summer.

Southampton interested in Leeds United defender?

Southampton reportedly consider a fresh approach for Leeds United centre-back Pontus Jansson this summer.

Juventus 'to sell two players' to pay for Alexis Sanchez

Juventus will reportedly sell off two players this summer in order to fund a £35m move for Arsenal attacker Alexis Sanchez.

Victor Moses signs new Chelsea deal

Victor Moses signs a new deal keeping him at Chelsea until 2021.

Moussa Sissoko: 'My future is at Tottenham Hotspur'

Moussa Sissoko says that his "future" is at Tottenham Hotspur, despite a lack of playing time.

Report: Alexis Sanchez wants to leave Arsenal to return to Spain

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez reportedly intends to leave the Gunners this summer for a return to Spain.

Adam Clayton signs new four-year deal at Middlesbrough

Adam Clayton signs a new contract at Middlesbrough until 2021.

Pep Guardiola hints Joe Hart will leave Manchester City in summer

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hints that Joe Hart will leave the club at the end of the season.

Liverpool to hold end-of-season talks with Daniel Sturridge

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reveals that talks will be held with striker Daniel Sturridge about his future at the end of the season.