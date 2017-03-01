New Transfer Talk header

Adam Clayton signs new four-year deal at Middlesbrough

Adam Clayton of Middlesbrough clears the ball from Luke Berry of Barnsley during the FA Cup Third Round match on January 3, 2015
Adam Clayton signs a new contract at Middlesbrough until 2021.
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at 10:32 UK

Middlesbrough have announced that Adam Clayton has signed a new contract until 2021.

The midfielder, who joined Boro from Huddersfield Town in 2014, has made 26 appearances in all competitions, including 20 starts in the Premier League.

Clayton helped Aitor Karanka's side seal Premier League promotion last season and now the club sit 17th in the table, one place above the relegation zone on goal difference.

"I've put pen to paper, finally. It's been going on in the background for a few weeks so to get it over the line and guarantee myself coming here for the next couple of years is really good," Clayton told the club's official website.

The news comes as a boost to the club, who have not won a league game since December when they earned a 3-0 triumph over Swansea City.

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
