Moussa Sissoko: 'My future is at Tottenham Hotspur'

Moussa Sissoko in action for Tottenham Hotspur on September 17, 2016
Moussa Sissoko says that his "future" is at Tottenham Hotspur, despite a lack of playing time.
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at 11:30 UK

Moussa Sissoko has insisted that he has no intention of leaving Tottenham Hotspur, despite struggling to break into the first team.

The 27-year-old cost the North London outfit £30m in a deadline-day transfer from Newcastle United last summer.

The midfielder has failed to cement a regular spot in Mauricio Pochettino's team, though, starting just 10 games in all competitions.

Some reports have linked Sissoko with a move to AC Milan, but the man himself is keen to stay at White Hart Lane.

"My future is at Tottenham and I'm trying to give my best," Sissoko told beIN SPORTS. "I'm trying to learn because I have to get used to a new style of playing in a new team."

Sissoko's last appearance came in a 3-0 victory over Fulham in the FA Cup on February 19.

Harry Kane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
Friedel hails "wonderful" Harry Kane
