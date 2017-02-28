General view of White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane looking to build on home form

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane in action during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Tottenham striker Harry Kane believes that his side can take confidence from their form at White Hart Lane this season ahead of a run of three consecutive home games.
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has said that his side should take confidence from their home form as they look to secure a top-four spot this season.

Spurs have won 14 of their 16 matches at White Hart Lane in all competitions this term including each of their last 10 since a 1-1 draw with Leicester City in October.

Tottenham's next three games will all be in front of their own fans too, and Kane is hopeful that his side can continue to make the most of their home advantage.

"We know we've got winnable games coming up. Although every game is tough in the Premier League, we feel that at home we're very strong and we're not conceding many goals," he told reporters.

"We've just got to continue that – that confidence. We know it's the last year at White Hart Lane so we want to hopefully do the best we can. And so far, so good. So it's important we do that over the next month or two."

Spurs have dropped just four points at home this season and are the only team yet to suffer defeat in front of their own fans in the Premier League.

Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
