Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brad Friedel has heaped praise on Harry Kane following the striker's hat-trick against Stoke City on Sunday.

Kane struck three times in the space of 25 first-half minutes at White Hart Lane to help his side to a 4-0 win over the Potters, registering his second hat-trick in the space of a week and his third in his last nine matches.

Friedel believes that the secret behind Kane's goalscoring record is the number of different finishes he has in his arsenal, making it difficult for the opposition goalkeeper to prepare for what he might produce.

"He is a wonderful player and he is going to have an absolutely outstanding career, I have no doubt. Since I saw him with the academy a long time ago, his finishing has been outstanding. His work ethic has always been outstanding," he told talkSPORT.

"You never know when players are going to make the breakthrough or if they are going to take their chance on the big stage, and he most definitely has. With Harry, he has got every kind of finish in his game.

"He has short backlift, he can slot the ball, he can hit it with power, he is good at heading the ball. As goalkeepers get to play against Harry time and time again they will know he has every type of finish in his game so they can't get prepared for one particular one."

Kane has now scored 102 goals during his club career, 86 of which have come for Spurs.