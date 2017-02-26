Feb 26, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
4-0
StokeStoke City
Kane (14', 32', 37'), Alli (45')
Wimmer (67'), Wanyama (90')
FT(HT: 4-0)

Whelan (20'), Adam (25'), Arnautovic (39')

Mauricio Pochettino: 'Harry Kane one of best strikers in world'

Mauricio Pochettino believes that Harry Kane is one of the top strikers in the world after his hat-trick helped Tottenham Hotspur to a 4-0 win over Stoke City.
Last Updated: Sunday, February 26, 2017 at 18:13 UK

Mauricio Pochettino has described Harry Kane as one of the best strikers in the world after his hat-trick helped Tottenham Hotspur to a 4-0 win over Stoke City.

The England man surpassed a century of senior club goals with his treble in Sunday's Premier League fixture at White Hart Lane, which put Spurs second in the table.

Kane, who also scored three against Fulham in the FA Cup on February 19 and against West Bromwich Albion in the league on January 14, helped make it eight straight league wins for Spurs at home.

"He's playing at a very good level, a fantastic player," Pochettino told Sky Sports News. "He's one of the top strikers in the world and I think he deserves it, he's a great professional and top man. I'm happy for him.

"It doesn't surprise me - I've told you many times that for me he's one of the best strikers in the world."

Kane, contracted to Spurs until 2022, has scored 66 Premier League goals for the North London club.

Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016

