Mauricio Pochettino: 'We will keep going in Premier League title race'

Mauricio Pochettino wants Tottenham Hotspur to keep going in the Premier League title race and "believe" that they can catch up on runaway leaders Chelsea.
Mauricio Pochettino has urged his Tottenham Hotspur players to keep going and "believe" that Chelsea can be caught up in the Premier League title race.

Spurs thrashed Stoke City 4-0 on Sunday to leapfrog Manchester City into second place and narrow the gap between themselves and the Blues to 10 points.

Many pundits believe that Chelsea have all but sealed up the race for the title, but Pochettino wants his charges to keep on applying the pressure on Antonio Conte's table-toppers.

The Argentine also praised Harry Kane, who took his club goal tally to 102 with a hat-trick against the Potters, as well as Dele Alli, who put in a good performance despite the disappointment of being sent off against Gent in midweek.

Pochettino told Sky Sports News: "It was a fantastic performance. It was a good response from the team. Ten points is a big gap [to Chelsea] - but we keep going and believe. We try to put on pressure.

"(Kane) is playing at a very good level. He's one of the best strikers in the world. He deserves it because he's a great professional.

"Dele is very mature and a great boy. I am very pleased for him, he had a difficult few days but it was a good response. He was fantastic on the pitch."

Up next for Spurs is a home fixture against Everton next Sunday.

