Harry Kane is happy with firing Tottenham Hotspur "back to winning ways" after claiming a hat-trick in Sunday's Premier League victory over Stoke City.

The 23-year-old scored his 100th goal in senior club football and another another two for good measure as Spurs cruised to a 4-0 win over the Potters and climbed to second in the Premier League table.

Spurs were knocked out of the Europa League in midweek after a 2-2 draw with Gent was not enough to overturn their first-leg defeat, so Kane was happy to end the week on a positive note.

He told Sky Sports News after the game: "We wanted to get back to winning ways. What a first half that was. It was exactly what we needed.

"I tried to get my shots off - I had luck with third one. I was going to shoot for the fourth but passed to Dele (Alli).

"I got told before the game on Thursday I was on 99 club goals - it's nice to get those kind of records. Hopefully another 100 in the next few years."

Up next for Mauricio Pochettino's side is a home fixture against Everton next Sunday.