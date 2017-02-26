Feb 26, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
4-0
StokeStoke City
Kane (14', 32', 37'), Alli (45')
Wimmer (67'), Wanyama (90')
FT(HT: 4-0)

Whelan (20'), Adam (25'), Arnautovic (39')

Harry Kane happy after hat-trick gets Tottenham Hotspur back to winning ways

Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
© SilverHub
Harry Kane is happy with firing Tottenham Hotspur "back to winning ways" after claiming a hat-trick in Sunday's Premier League victory over Stoke City.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, February 26, 2017 at 16:23 UK

Harry Kane has expressed his delight with firing Tottenham Hotspur "back to winning ways" after claiming a hat-trick in Sunday's victory over Stoke City.

The 23-year-old scored his 100th goal in senior club football and another another two for good measure as Spurs cruised to a 4-0 win over the Potters and climbed to second in the Premier League table.

Spurs were knocked out of the Europa League in midweek after a 2-2 draw with Gent was not enough to overturn their first-leg defeat, so Kane was happy to end the week on a positive note.

He told Sky Sports News after the game: "We wanted to get back to winning ways. What a first half that was. It was exactly what we needed.

"I tried to get my shots off - I had luck with third one. I was going to shoot for the fourth but passed to Dele (Alli).

"I got told before the game on Thursday I was on 99 club goals - it's nice to get those kind of records. Hopefully another 100 in the next few years."

Up next for Mauricio Pochettino's side is a home fixture against Everton next Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
View our homepages for Harry Kane, Mauricio Pochettino, Dele Alli, Football
Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
Harry Kane happy after hat-trick gets Tottenham Hotspur back to winning ways
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Stoke City - as it happened
 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli celebrates with Harry Kane during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Result: Harry Kane hat-trick earns Tottenham Hotspur easy win over Stoke City
