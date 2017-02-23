Feb 23, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
2-2
Gent
Eriksen (10'), Wanyama (61')
Vertonghen (64'), Walker (74'), Dier (85'), Wanyama (88'), Winks (89')
Alli (39')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Kane (20' og.), Perbet (82')
Dejaegere (23'), Saief (26'), Kalinic (45'), Verstraete (83'), Coulibaly (86')

Result: Gent knock 10-man Tottenham Hotspur out of Europa League

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur are out of the Europa League after Gent secured a 2-2 draw at Wembley Stadium, giving them a 3-2 win on aggregate.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 22:05 UK

Tottenham Hotspur have been knocked out of the Europa League at the last-32 stage after they could only draw 2-2 with Gent at Wembley Stadium.

Harry Kane scored an own goal and Dele Alli was sent off for a crude studs-up challenge as the Belgian outfit successfully avoided defeat in North London.

Spurs went into the match facing a one-goal deficit but they required just 10 minutes to get back on level terms after dominating the opening stages in North London.

Gent failed to defend a long ball sent down the right flank and after making his way into the penalty area, Christian Eriksen slid the ball inside the near post from an acute angle.

Moments later, Alli squandered a good chance from just inside the 18-yard box as he dragged his first-time effort wide but while Spurs remained on top, they conceded an away goal from a corner which should not have been given.

The set piece was floated towards the back post where Stefan Mitrovic rose above the defence but while his header was not threatening a goal, Kane diverted the ball into the bottom corner.

It left Spurs requiring two goals to give themselves a chance of progression and they were enjoying plenty of joy down the right, with Kyle Walker forcing a solid save out of Lovre Kalinic.

However, six minutes before the break, they were dealt a huge blow when Alli was correctly sent off for a bad challenge on Brecht Dejaegere, with his studs going over the ball and into the player's shin.

Mauricio Pochettino opted against making any substitutions at half time and it was a decision which appeared justified as his players surged forward at will in the hope of getting back into the tie.

Just before the hour mark, Eriksen played in Kane and the striker should have got on the scoresheet for the second time on the evening, but he lashed his effort wide of the far post.

However, it was not long before Victor Wanyama gave Spurs a lifeline as he found the corner from 16 yards after good work from both Walker and Eriksen.

As Spurs continued to attack, Walker lashed the ball into the side-netting when well placed, but with less than 20 minutes to go, Gent should have wrapped up the tie when Moses Simon was found at the back post, but he sent his free header wide from close range.

The home side introduced Harry Winks in an attempt to speed things up in the middle but with eight minutes left, Gent scored their second goal of the night to all but assure their place in the next round.

Kalifa Coulibaly broke forward and although his attempted cross was blocked by Eric Dier, the ball fell perfectly for Jeremy Perbet - who scored the only goal in the first leg - to volley into the net from 10 yards out.

In the closing stages, Son Heung-Min should have scored after being played in by Kane but the South Korean blasted the ball high over the crossbar from 12 yards.

Kane also curled wide in added-on time but for all their efforts, Spurs eventually tired in the closing stages and must now focus their attention on the domestic scene.

New Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic watches from the stands as his side take on Rotherham on December 29, 2015
Read Next:
Jokanovic: 'Spurs treated us like Chelsea'
>
View our homepages for Christian Eriksen, Harry Kane, Jeremy Perbet, Stefan Mitrovic, Dele Alli, Kyle Walker, Lovre Kalinic, Brecht Dejaegere, Mauricio Pochettino, Victor Wanyama, Moses Simon, Harry Winks, Kalifa Coulibaly, Eric Dier, Son Heung-min, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Result: Gent knock 10-man Tottenham Hotspur out of Europa League
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino looks on ahead of his side's Champions League Group E clash with Bayer Leverkusen at Wembley Stadium on November 2, 2016
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Gent - as it happened
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Europa League roundup: Tottenham Hotspur, Athletic Bilbao, Fiorentina crash out
Team News: Eric Dier returns for TottenhamGent boss talks up Dembele importanceDutch teenager 'joins Spurs on trial'Parker tips Harry Winks for greatnessChelsea vs. Man Utd to take place on Monday night
Kane: 'Wembley better than White Hart Lane'Pochettino eager to change Spurs mentalityReport: Walker wanted by BarcelonaSpurs join Ryan Sessegnon race?Walker: 'Pochettino has created perfect team'
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Gent News
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Result: Gent knock 10-man Tottenham Hotspur out of Europa League
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino looks on ahead of his side's Champions League Group E clash with Bayer Leverkusen at Wembley Stadium on November 2, 2016
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Gent - as it happened
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Europa League roundup: Tottenham Hotspur, Athletic Bilbao, Fiorentina crash out
Team News: Eric Dier returns for TottenhamGent boss talks up Dembele importancePochettino: 'Gent clash is massive'Sissoko: 'We will come back stronger'EL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip up
Pochettino: 'Spurs confidence has dipped'Eric Dier: 'We didn't deserve to win'Result: Spurs slip to defeat against GentLive Commentary: Gent 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happenedTeam News: Eriksen, Son drop out for Spurs
> Gent Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 