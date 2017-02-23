Feb 23, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
vs.
Gent
 

Gent boss Hein Vanhaezebrouck talks up Mousa Dembele importance for Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele talks with manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's clash with Bayer Leverkusen at Wembley Stadium on November 2, 2016
© SilverHub
Gent manager Hein Vanhaezebrouck claims that Tottenham Hotspur would not be in such good shape without the influence of Mousa Dembele in midfield.
Gent manager Hein Vanhaezebrouck has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur would not be in the position they are in without the influence of Mousa Dembele in midfield.

Spurs have established themselves as one of the chief title contenders in the past two seasons under Mauricio Pochettino and are well-placed to earn Champions League football for a second consecutive campaign this term.

One route to Europe's premier club competition is by winning the Europa League, but Spurs must first overcome a 1-0 deficit when they face Gent at Wembley later tonight.

"We want to start well and especially focus on the game and not what's going on around (us). We will, as usual, try to play our own football and I am confident that we can show something in these fantastic circumstances (at Wembley)," Vanhaezebrouck told reporters.

"It will be a fantastic moment for our club and our team. I didn't think Tottenham underestimated us in the first game and they won't underestimate us either (tonight). They have said that they will go for it 100% – we did that already in the first leg and we will do so again.

"Dembele is one of the key players for Tottenham. Without him, they would not stand in the place where they are now. He plays a very important role in the team."

Thursday's match will be Gent's 100th competitive European outing.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
 