Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has recalled Eric Dier into his starting XI for this evening's Europa League last 32 second leg with Gent at Wembley.

Dier sat out Sunday's FA Cup victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage, but returns in place of Harry Winks as Tottenham appear to switch to a 3-4-3 formation, with Kyle Walker and Ben Davies as wing-backs.

It is one of just two changes to the side which started the first leg as Christian Eriksen also returns, replacing Moussa Sissoko as the France international drops to the bench.

Eriksen starts alongside Dele Alli and Harry Kane in the forward trio, with the latter having netted his fifth hat-trick for the club to fire them into the FA Cup quarter-finals last weekend.

Jan Vertonghen, meanwhile, starts a second consecutive match having come through his return from injury unscathed against Fulham.

Gent make two changes to the side that beat Spurs 1-0 in the first leg a week ago, with Jeremy Perbet - the match-winner from that tie - amongst those to drop out of the side.

Perbet is replaced in the starting XI by Kalifa Coulibaly, while Rami Gershon also comes into the team in place of Nana Asare.

One player Spurs will need to be wary of is Danijel Milicevic, who has created more chances than any other player in the Europa League this season.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris; Walker, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Wanyama, Dembele, Eriksen, Dele; Kane

Subs: Vorm, Wimmer, Trippier, Winks, Sissoko, Son, Janssen

Gent: Kalinic; Gershon, Mitrovic, Gigot; Saief, Esiti, Foket, Milicevic; Dejaegere, K Coulibaly; Simon

Subs: Rabiu, Rinne, Matton, Kalu, Perbet, De Smet, Verstraete

