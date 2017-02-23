Feb 23, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
Team News: Eric Dier returns for Tottenham Hotspur

Eric Dier in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino brings Eric Dier back into the starting XI for his side's Europa League last 32 second leg with Gent.
Last Updated: Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 19:17 UK

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has recalled Eric Dier into his starting XI for this evening's Europa League last 32 second leg with Gent at Wembley.

Dier sat out Sunday's FA Cup victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage, but returns in place of Harry Winks as Tottenham appear to switch to a 3-4-3 formation, with Kyle Walker and Ben Davies as wing-backs.

It is one of just two changes to the side which started the first leg as Christian Eriksen also returns, replacing Moussa Sissoko as the France international drops to the bench.

Eriksen starts alongside Dele Alli and Harry Kane in the forward trio, with the latter having netted his fifth hat-trick for the club to fire them into the FA Cup quarter-finals last weekend.

Jan Vertonghen, meanwhile, starts a second consecutive match having come through his return from injury unscathed against Fulham.

Gent make two changes to the side that beat Spurs 1-0 in the first leg a week ago, with Jeremy Perbet - the match-winner from that tie - amongst those to drop out of the side.

Perbet is replaced in the starting XI by Kalifa Coulibaly, while Rami Gershon also comes into the team in place of Nana Asare.

One player Spurs will need to be wary of is Danijel Milicevic, who has created more chances than any other player in the Europa League this season.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris; Walker, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Wanyama, Dembele, Eriksen, Dele; Kane
Subs: Vorm, Wimmer, Trippier, Winks, Sissoko, Son, Janssen

Gent: Kalinic; Gershon, Mitrovic, Gigot; Saief, Esiti, Foket, Milicevic; Dejaegere, K Coulibaly; Simon
Subs: Rabiu, Rinne, Matton, Kalu, Perbet, De Smet, Verstraete

Follow all of the action from Wembley courtesy of Sports Mole's live text coverage of the game.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele talks with manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's clash with Bayer Leverkusen at Wembley Stadium on November 2, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino looks on ahead of his side's Champions League Group E clash with Bayer Leverkusen at Wembley Stadium on November 2, 2016
