Feb 19, 2017 at 2pm UK at ​Craven Cottage
Fulham
0-3
SpursTottenham Hotspur
FT(HT: 0-1)
Kane (16', 51', 73')

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic admits that his side were second best throughout their 3-0 FA Cup fifth round defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at Craven Cottage.
Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic has admitted that his side were second best throughout their FA Cup fifth round clash with Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon.

A Harry Kane hat-trick saw Spurs cruise into the quarter-finals of the competition after Mauricio Pochettino had named a strong starting XI which also included Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen.

Jokanovic acknowledged that the Premier League visitors were too good for his side and is now keen to turn his attention to closing the nine-point gap that separates Fulham from the Championship playoff places.

"They showed great respect to us, they chose a very strong team and they didn't want any risks. They didn't give us so many chances in the game," he told reporters.

"They gave us no space to move the ball, this is different to what we normally find in our competition. When they scored we didn't have enough energy to change our situation.

"They dominated all of the game, they had it under control and put us in a difficulty we are not used to. Now we have to concentrate on the games in front of us. We must be optimists and fight for the top six."

Fulham will return to Championship action against Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Wednesday.

