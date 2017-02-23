Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the second leg of the Europa League last-32 tie between Tottenham Hotspur and Gent.

Spurs had hoped to reach the return fixture at Wembley Stadium within touching distance of a place in the next round, but a below-par performance in Belgium has left Mauricio Pochettino's side with plenty of work to do on Thursday night.

Pochettino fielded a strong starting lineup last week but a second-half goal from Jeremy Perbet proved enough to give Gent a valuable lead.

Spurs have announced that the game at Wembley is a 90,000 sell-out.