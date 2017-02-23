Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the second leg of the Europa League last-32 tie between Tottenham Hotspur and Gent.
Spurs had hoped to reach the return fixture at Wembley Stadium within touching distance of a place in the next round, but a below-par performance in Belgium has left Mauricio Pochettino's side with plenty of work to do on Thursday night.
Pochettino fielded a strong starting lineup last week but a second-half goal from Jeremy Perbet proved enough to give Gent a valuable lead.
Spurs have announced that the game at Wembley is a 90,000 sell-out.
7.31pmLast week, Gent made a number of alterations as they appeared to favour their league fixture but Hein Vanhaezebrouck has decided to recall two of his first-teamers for this match. He's even opted to drop last week's goalscorer Perbet! Kalifa Coulibaly and Rami Gershon both come into the team. They appear to be set up to match Spurs' 3-4-3 formation so it will be interesting to see how each team copes with the other.
7.27pmGENT SUBSTITUTES: Rabiu, Rinne, Matton, Kalu, Perbet, De Smet, Verstraete
7.21pmGENT XI: Kalinic; Gershon, Mitrovic, Gigot; Saief, Esiti, Foket, Milicevic; Dejaegere, K.Coulibaly; Simon
7.20pmSeven days ago, Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko were the surprise starters but tonight, they find themselves on the substitutes' bench. Jan Vertonghen and Christian Eriksen are the two players who feature from the start. From the weekend, Michel Vorm, Kieran Trippier and Son Heung-Min all drop down to the replacements.
7.16pmTOTTENHAM HOTSPUR SUBSTITUTES: Vorm, Wimmer, Trippier, Winks, Sissoko, Son, Janssen
7.15pmTOTTENHAM HOTSPUR XI: Lloris; Walker, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Wanyama, Dembele, Eriksen, Dele; Kane
7.13pmAnyway, without further ado, let's crack on with the team news coming from Wembley Stadium. Once again, Pochettino has named a well-stocked team...
7.12pmGent may only lead thanks to Jeremy Perbet's second-half goal but the 1-0 advantage leaves the underdogs in this tie requiring just one goal this evening to force Spurs to score at least three. It's fine margins either way you look at it but Gent are probably in the driving set as it stands.
7.09pmDespite being drawn away in the first leg, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino would have envisaged beginning the second leg at Wembley Stadium in command of the tie, but things did not go according to plan in Belgium. Despite naming a strong starting lineup, Pochettino watched on as his side struggled against a team who were in eighth place in Belgium's top flight and they now have it all to do if they want to prolong their interest in this competition.
