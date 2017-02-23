Feb 23, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
vs.
Gent
 

Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Gent

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino looks on ahead of his side's Champions League Group E clash with Bayer Leverkusen at Wembley Stadium on November 2, 2016
© SilverHub
Sports Mole brings you live coverage of the second leg of the Europa League last-32 tie between Tottenham Hotspur and Gent.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 19:33 UK

Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the second leg of the Europa League last-32 tie between Tottenham Hotspur and Gent.

Spurs had hoped to reach the return fixture at Wembley Stadium within touching distance of a place in the next round, but a below-par performance in Belgium has left Mauricio Pochettino's side with plenty of work to do on Thursday night.

Pochettino fielded a strong starting lineup last week but a second-half goal from Jeremy Perbet proved enough to give Gent a valuable lead.

Spurs have announced that the game at Wembley is a 90,000 sell-out.


Sort:
Newest
Oldest
Auto-refresh:
On
Off
7.31pmLast week, Gent made a number of alterations as they appeared to favour their league fixture but Hein Vanhaezebrouck has decided to recall two of his first-teamers for this match. He's even opted to drop last week's goalscorer Perbet! Kalifa Coulibaly and Rami Gershon both come into the team. They appear to be set up to match Spurs' 3-4-3 formation so it will be interesting to see how each team copes with the other.

7.27pmGENT SUBSTITUTES: Rabiu, Rinne, Matton, Kalu, Perbet, De Smet, Verstraete

7.21pmGENT XI: Kalinic; Gershon, Mitrovic, Gigot; Saief, Esiti, Foket, Milicevic; Dejaegere, K.Coulibaly; Simon

7.20pmSeven days ago, Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko were the surprise starters but tonight, they find themselves on the substitutes' bench. Jan Vertonghen and Christian Eriksen are the two players who feature from the start. From the weekend, Michel Vorm, Kieran Trippier and Son Heung-Min all drop down to the replacements.

7.16pmTOTTENHAM HOTSPUR SUBSTITUTES: Vorm, Wimmer, Trippier, Winks, Sissoko, Son, Janssen

7.15pmTOTTENHAM HOTSPUR XI: Lloris; Walker, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Wanyama, Dembele, Eriksen, Dele; Kane

7.13pmAnyway, without further ado, let's crack on with the team news coming from Wembley Stadium. Once again, Pochettino has named a well-stocked team...

7.12pmGent may only lead thanks to Jeremy Perbet's second-half goal but the 1-0 advantage leaves the underdogs in this tie requiring just one goal this evening to force Spurs to score at least three. It's fine margins either way you look at it but Gent are probably in the driving set as it stands.

7.09pmDespite being drawn away in the first leg, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino would have envisaged beginning the second leg at Wembley Stadium in command of the tie, but things did not go according to plan in Belgium. Despite naming a strong starting lineup, Pochettino watched on as his side struggled against a team who were in eighth place in Belgium's top flight and they now have it all to do if they want to prolong their interest in this competition.

7.06pmHello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the second leg of the Europa League last-32 tie between Tottenham Hotspur and Gent.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele talks with manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's clash with Bayer Leverkusen at Wembley Stadium on November 2, 2016
Read Next:
Gent boss talks up Dembele importance
>
View our homepages for Mauricio Pochettino, Harry Lane, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Hein Vanhaezebrouck, Jeremy Perbet, Lovre Kalinic, Danijel Milicevic, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino looks on ahead of his side's Champions League Group E clash with Bayer Leverkusen at Wembley Stadium on November 2, 2016
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Gent
 Eric Dier in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
Team News: Eric Dier returns for Tottenham Hotspur
 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele talks with manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's clash with Bayer Leverkusen at Wembley Stadium on November 2, 2016
Gent boss Hein Vanhaezebrouck talks up Mousa Dembele importance for Spurs
Dutch teenager 'joins Spurs on trial'Parker tips Harry Winks for greatnessChelsea vs. Man Utd to take place on Monday nightKane: 'Wembley better than White Hart Lane'Pochettino eager to change Spurs mentality
Report: Walker wanted by BarcelonaSpurs join Ryan Sessegnon race?Walker: 'Pochettino has created perfect team'Arsenal, Tottenham 'face Diop battle'Spurs keen on Hull City defender?
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Gent News
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino looks on ahead of his side's Champions League Group E clash with Bayer Leverkusen at Wembley Stadium on November 2, 2016
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Gent
 Eric Dier in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
Team News: Eric Dier returns for Tottenham Hotspur
 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele talks with manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's clash with Bayer Leverkusen at Wembley Stadium on November 2, 2016
Gent boss Hein Vanhaezebrouck talks up Mousa Dembele importance for Spurs
Pochettino: 'Gent clash is massive'Sissoko: 'We will come back stronger'EL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip upPochettino: 'Spurs confidence has dipped'Eric Dier: 'We didn't deserve to win'
Result: Spurs slip to defeat against GentLive Commentary: Gent 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happenedTeam News: Eriksen, Son drop out for SpursMan United draw Saint-Etienne in EuropaEuropa League roundup: Eleven more progress through
> Gent Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 