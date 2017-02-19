Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino praises his side's response to consecutive defeats after beating Fulham 3-0 in the FA Cup fifth round.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has said that he is "very happy" with how his side responded to back-to-back defeats in their FA Cup victory over Fulham this afternoon.

A Spurs side including the likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen cruised to a 3-0 victory at Craven Cottage, with Kane's hat-trick firing them into the quarter-finals.

It was an emphatic return to form following defeats to Liverpool and Gent, and Pochettino believes that his side are now back on track having lost their way in recent games.

"I am very pleased, we started the game with great urgency. We tried to show that we wanted to go to the next round. I am very happy after two defeats," he told reporters.

"We had to recover the right feeling after two defeats. We had to believe in the way we work and play and that is what is important. We had lost that a little bit.

"It is always important for the striker to feel the net. We are a collective, there can be different names but we must compete."

Spurs will welcome Gent to Wembley for the second leg of their Europa League last 32 tie on Thursday.