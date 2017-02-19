Feb 19, 2017 at 2pm UK at ​Craven Cottage
Fulham
0-3
SpursTottenham Hotspur
FT(HT: 0-1)
Kane (16', 51', 73')

Harry Kane: 'Tottenham Hotspur should have scored more against Fulham'

Harry Kane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane believes that his side should have been even more convincing winners in their 3-0 FA Cup triumph over Fulham.
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has claimed that his side should have been even more convincing winners in their 3-0 victory over Fulham this afternoon.

Kane was something of a surprise starter after picking up a knock to his knee during Thursday's Europa League defeat to Gent, but he justified his inclusion by scoring a hat-trick to fire Spurs into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

The result ends a run of back-to-back defeats for Mauricio Pochettino's side, and Kane says that he is now "buzzing" to face Gent in the second leg at Wembley on Thursday.

"We played very well and probably should have had a few more goals. I thought the manager was going to take me off soon but fortunately I was able to sneak the third one in," he told reporters.

"I am fine. It was only a clash of knees, I want to play every game. Winning games gives you confidence so we are buzzing to go at Wembley on Thursday."

Kane has now scored nine goals in as many games in 2017.

