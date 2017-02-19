Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen says that he has 'given himself 12 months to succeed in the Premier League'.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen has revealed that he has 'given himself 12 months to succeed in the Premier League'.

The Netherlands international moved to White Hart Lane from AZ last summer off the back of scoring 27 goals in the top flight of Dutch football last season.

The centre-forward has struggled to make his mark at Spurs, however, managing just four goals in 27 appearances and he was left out of the squad for Thursday's Europa League clash with Gent.

The 22-year-old has insisted that he has the capabilities of leaving an impression on the Premier League, but is giving himself until the end of the season to judge his contribution.

"I have given myself 12 months to succeed in the Premier League with Tottenham and those 12 months are not over yet," Janssen told De Telegraaf. "The level is really high here. Up until last week we were second in the league.

"Don't forget I had only played one season at the highest level in Holland when Spurs bought me from AZ Alkmaar. In a short period of time I have made some big steps forward in my career.

"I'm not going to throw the towel in just because things are not going great for the first time in my career. I am jumping to put the Spurs shirt on, but I will have to prove to the coach that I deserve to play."

Janssen has been named on the bench for Tottenham's FA Cup fifth-round clash with Fulham on Sunday afternoon.